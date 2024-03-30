Er Pichi de Cái arrives in El Palo with the opening of its fourth tavern in Malaga city

Juan Soto Malaga Saturday, 30 March 2024, 06:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Er Pichi de Cái has made the leap to El Palo, opening up a new eatery in Malaga city.

It is the Cadiz tavern's fourth restaurant in the city, the latest one at Avenida Pío Baroja 21, in the premises which was previously occupied by the restaurant La Olla de mi Madre.

The new site is 70 square metres, with a 35-square-metre terrace. It has a capacity for 80 people and its opening has allowed for the hiring of 15 people. The restaurant is run by entrepreneurs Israel Vieyte 'Er Pichi' and Iñaki Teijón, who had been looking for a location in the eastern part of Malaga city for several years. They said they originally wanted to open the second Pichi at this location, but could not find the right site.

Vieyte said they have ironically found the premises that suits them, without consciously looking for it, and thanked some friends who own the Fratelli ice cream parlour next door for alerting them about it. Vieyte said the new location is one of the most populated and lively in the area. "It is an area full of life and with a wide range of leisure activities, where all the shops and restaurants are located," he said.

Er Pichi will open a new premises in Huelin and plans to continue growing outside Malaga

Er Pichi de Cái is a business which pays homage to Cadiz culture and cuisine, and combines the essence of the carnival, gastronomy and the saltiness of the Tacita de Plata. Its star dishes include shrimp omelettes, small anemones, potatoes with squid, fresh seafood, cured meats, grilled octopus and red tuna.

These popular dishes can be tasted in their other restaurants in Calle Tomás de Echeverría, in the Huelin area; in Calle Trinidad Grund, in Soho, and in Calle Franz Kafka, in Teatinos.

New projects

But the restaurateurs are not stopping there and are already considering new openings. Vieyte said they are already working on the expansion of the business located in Huelin, which will move to Calle Río Rocío, to increase the space and have a much larger terrace. Although the project is still in its infancy, the intention is to be able to open it in mid-July.

Interior of the new premises opened in El Palo Pedro J. Quero

They have also launched a project to expand outside Malaga city. The idea is that they will keep all the Pichis in Malaga city and continue its growth through a franchise-like business model.

El Pichi de Cái moved to Malaga city in March 2017, just 50 years after the opening of the original business in Cádiz. The pioneer opened its doors in 1967 in the Plaza del Mentidero, in front of the Gran Teatro Falla, and for decades was a hit among people from Cadiz. Opened by José Ángel Vieyte, the grandfather of the current Pichi, it began life as a small local tavern and soon expanded and began to sell the seafood that earned it recognition throughout the city and, later, throughout Malaga.