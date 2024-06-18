In pictures: New luxury cruise line with an exclusive offer for high-end passengers makes its debut in Malaga

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 14:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The top-end Explora I cruise ship has made its debut in the Port of Malaga. The exclusive vessel of the Explora Journeys shipping company, the new luxury brand of MSC Cruises, will make four stops in Malaga city this season as it is bound for Barcelona, which is where it will be based.

The 64,000-tonne, 245-metre-long cruise ship, which can accommodate 922 passengers, offers a new way to enjoy travel on the high seas. Some suites are 280 square metres in size, and which like all of the premium suites, come with a private spa. The ship also prioritises gastronomy with 18 eateries onboard - a dozen are bars and six restaurants. On its 14 decks, the ship offers a spa of some 1,000 square metres and four swimming pools, one of which is covered.

There was a ceremony to celebrate the ship's first docking in Malaga, which was attended by Fernando Pacheco, CEO of Explora Journeys and MSC Cruises, the captain of the ship, and president of the Port Authority of Malaga, Carlos Rubio.

The ship's captain and president of the Port Authority. SUR

"The Explora I is a new way of immersing oneself in the high seas. We offer the highest ratio in the market in terms of visitor and crew, with four professionals to serve every five passengers," Pacheco said.

He pointed out the Explora II will also call at Malaga city, which will be inaugurated on August 11 in Barcelona and has scheduled three calls in Puerto Banus and Malaga in October. These first two Explora Journeys ships will make a total of 42 calls in Spain in 15 different ports. "It is a sign of the brand's strong commitment to the national market," Pacheco added.

The shipping company said that passengers who have visited Malaga thsis time will continue a journey that will last until 19 June, and which will give them the opportunity to discover new places in Cartagena and Valencia before disembarking in Barcelona. The offers for those who have gone ashore in Malaga city are able to eat at some of the city's finest restaurants, as well as a visit to the Gibralfaro castle, a stroll through the Atarazanas Market and a tasting at the Los Patios de Beatas wine bar. Ronda and its wines is another alternative, along with an excursion to Granada.

Bet on Malaga

Pacheco said: "we are very pleased to announce the calls that our first two ships will make on the coast of Malaga. It is a demonstration of the group's constant commitment to Spanish ports and destinations, especially with the Port of Malaga, and will offer great opportunities to bring luxury cruise passengers from all over the world to other destinations in Spain".

Rubio pointed out that "with this call, two important milestones are reached for the port. On the one hand, it consolidates the MSC Group's Cruise division's commitment to these facilities and to the city, improving the number of calls and passengers every year and, on the other hand, the commitment to increase the percentage of premium and luxury cruises among the total number of calls, thus improving the economic impact. The relationship between the MSC Group and Malaga is in excellent health, and is destined to continue to grow in the future".

Explora Jorneys has also pledged its commitment to sustainability and pointed out that of the six ships it will have in 2027, two of them will already be powered by hydrogen. At present, the Explora I, which is also sailing in Spanish ports, and the Explora II, are already sailing in North American ports.