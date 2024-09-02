'It's third-world': residents demand clean-up of illegal rubbish dump near Malaga's Plaza Mayor

Matías Stuber Malaga Monday, 2 September 2024, 17:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A large area of dumped rubbish near Malaga city's Plaza Mayor shopping and leisure centre is growing larger every day, according to concerned residents.

The site - full of rubble, building waste and various other types of rubbish - adjacent to garden centre Verdecora is becoming a nightmare for residents living nearby. After their repeated complaints to the city hall fell on deaf ears, they took their concerns to SUR.

Dumped sacks show the name of a well-known building materials store which is only a few metres away. Residents' associations in Guadalmar and San Julián have been repeatedly pointing out the fly-tipping to the city council, but they are fed up with the lack of action.

The problem is the reoffending. Council workers remove the debris but after a few days, even hours, new rubbish is dumped. Eduardo Castillejo, spokesman for the Guadalmar neighbourhood association (Almar), called for a new surveillance system to be installed.

"It is not only here that it is more than justified. In Arraijanal, right next to the Malaga [football] Academy, they are dumping rubbish again," he said.

SUR questioned Malaga city council councillor for security Avelino Barrionuevo about the possibility of installing a video surveillance system. He said the measure runs up against bureaucracy: "You have to ask for authorisation from the government delegation in Andalucía. You have to argue why you are requesting the installation of these cameras. The criteria of the government delegation is based on crime rates. In the case of rubbish, however, we are talking about administrative sanctions."

Castillejo said there is every reason to initiate the process to set up video surveillance in the affected areas. "The image is truly third-world," he added.