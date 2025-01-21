'Mini-apartments' in Malaga selling for the same price as a villa: Half-a-million euros for just 50 square metres

Antonio Contreras Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 15:41 Compartir

House prices have been rising steadily in recent years. With the exception of the first two quarters of 2020 (coinciding with Covid-19 confinement), prices have been increasing since 2014, according to data from the ministry of housing. And everything points to this continuing for a simple reason: supply and demand.

This past year the number of purchases has dropped compared to the previous year, but even so, the number of homes built still does not meet current demand. This situation is compounded in some cities in particular by a boom in tourist housing, creating a breeding ground that ends up with the square metre at the price of gold and even at the price of a diamond in some neighbourhoods. At SUR, we have trawled through the leading real estate portals to find out who is offering the least... for the most.

The bargain of the century in the old town: 54 square metres for 499,500 euros

If new faces are your thing or you're not good with names, this is the studio for you. Here, the neighbours are constantly changing, so you won't need to learn your their names. In this popular central neighbourhood, almost half of the properties are for tourist use. With 36.8% of the total, it is by far the second most exploited neighbourhood for tourist housing.

This 54-square-metre studio is a studio with a kitchen, living room and bedroom in the same space in a kind of L-shaped setup. At the entrance, you're greeted with the worktop and its kitchen. A couple of steps further and you will find the sofa with a large window in front of it and magnificent views of the roof tiles of the Santos Mártires church. Then, you reach the bedroom with built-in wardrobes (a luxury considering the price), a double bed and a charming bathroom. This marvel is located on the third floor with a lift.

474,000 euros for an undetermined number of square metres in the Malagueta area

Depending on which estate agent you ask, the flat ranges from 50 to 56 square metres. So if you're considering this cosy palace, go to one of the offices that advertise 56. You're going to lose those six metres by dialling the wrong number. This is the perfect creation for the sybarites: marble floors, double glazing, privileged location close to the mayor of Malaga, designer furniture and a view of two thirds of the Pompidou through the window.

The flat, located on the fourth floor with a lift, has 56 built metres (or 50) divided into a small entrance with the bedroom door opposite and a kitchen-dining-living room on the right that extends towards the Pompidou. The lighting is good and the bedroom, with a double bed, is habitable. If you opt for this one, you'll definitely be the king or queen of micro-meetings. A bargain at over 400,000 euros that almost has sea views.

A poor man's life at a rich man's price: two studios of 23 and 22 square metres for 425,000 euros

The icing on the cake takes us back to the second most saturated neighbourhood for tourist housing: two wonderful studios of 23 and 22 square metres. They are sold as a single unit, considering that the general urban development plan (PGOU) establishes a minimum surface area of 30.5 square metres for a dwelling; in other words, it would be illegal for them to be sold as individual flats. They have a washing machine, a small table with a couple of chairs, a laptop-sized table, a tap, a bed, a coat rack, a television and little else. Still, there is enough room to get from the door to the bed. Although if you're nimble on your legs, you might be able to make it in one leap. Both studios have a bathroom separate from the rest of the room and a parquet floor for the sybarites.