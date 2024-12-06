Malaga mayor reminds people of their responsibilities in annual festive period message

Christmas is here and the lights on Malaga city's famous Calle Larios have been switched on. The city hall's nativity scene is open to the public. However, the one that was missing but which is produced every year, just like for the August fair, is the announcement by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, to call for public responsibility during the festivities.

The reminder calls for responsibility when using firecrackers and highlights "the discomfort that these pyrotechnics can cause to people with hearing hypersensitivity, especially those who suffer from autism spectrum disorders" as well as to animals.

In his annual announcement De la Torre stressed that it is forbidden to use pyrotechnics that can produce noise or fires in public areas, as stated in the regulations for the guarantee of citizen coexistence and the protection of urban space in the City of Malaga.

Use of fireworks according to age: 12, 16 and 18 years old

Pyrotechnic material may be used in non-residential areas away from the city centre and all its districts, and in any case at a distance of more than 300 metres from buildings or trees. The message specifies that, in any case, the sale of these items in the streets or in establishments, stalls or other places without the necessary authorisation is prohibited.

An important rule is the ages at which different fireworks can be purchased: category F1 (those with a low level of danger and a fairly low noise level) can be used by children over the age of 12; F2 (low danger and low noise level for use outdoors in defined areas) can be used by adolescents from 16 years of age; and F3 (medium danger, for use outdoors in large areas and whose noise level is not harmful to human health) can only be used by those over 18 years of age.

Drinking in public areas

As usual, one of the points of the mayor's reminder prohibits the drinking in public areas outside of licenced establishments (known as 'botellón in Spanish): "It is forbidden for people gather on the public thoroughfare consuming drinks or carrying out activities that endanger the peaceful coexistence of citizens," it stated.

For large Christmas parties, De la Torre stressed that they must be previously authorised by Malaga city hall to organise security measures and issues such as evacuation supervised by the fire brigade, the age of the attendees, and it is also forbidden to place advertising of any format on lampposts, traffic lights and other street furniture as well as in other unauthorised places on public roads. He concluded by saying that the public places where they are held must be left perfectly clean at the end of these activities, if this is the case.

Large gatherings

He also asks the public to "find out beforehand whether the parties and gatherings of an occasional or extraordinary nature that they intend to attend have the necessary prior municipal authorisation, as well as the organisers, to provide all the necessary information and publicity about the prior authorisation and conditions of the event".

Among other issues, De la Torre calls for responsible and sustainable consumption on these dates, the use of public transport to get to the city centre and warns that failure to comply with municipal laws may result in fines from the local police and municipal inspectors. He also urges citizens to be careful and not to spread hoaxes, and to get information from official sources and the media, who check their information against these sources.

Malaga city hall's civil protection service will provide security in the centre from 6pm to 10pm, which will include five automatic external defibrillators (AED) in vehicles located in Calles Molina Larios and Cisneros, three of which will be carried by volunteers. There are also two fixed AEDs in Calle Larios (one on Plaza de la Marina, and the other on the corner with Calle Álvarez Fonseca).

Finally, the mayor expressed, on behalf of the city hall, his "wishes for peace and prosperity" for the festive season.