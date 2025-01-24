Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hugo García and Emi Schobert, in front of the Molina Lario Hotel. SUR
Malaga's latest Michelin-starred restaurant moves to temporary home while fire damage is repaired
Malaga's latest Michelin-starred restaurant moves to temporary home while fire damage is repaired

From Monday 27 January, Blossom - which was gutted during a blaze earlier this month - will be temporarily hosted at a nearby city centre hotel

Marina Martínez

Marina Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:17

Blossom, the restaurant that received its first Michelin star on 26 November 2024, now has a reopening date. After the original location of the restaurant on Calle Strachan suffered a fire on 8 January, which caused "devastating" material damage, the establishment will reopen in the Molina Lario Hotel on Monday 27 January. The hotel will lend its facilities during the building works to restore the original restaurant premises, so that the Blossom team can continue their work.

Any other changes will be minimal with the same opening hours and a capacity reduced to ten tables. In some way, Blossom owner and chef Emi Schobert, brings to life an idea that has crossed his mind: "taking the cooking outside". For now, he won’t be going far - just a few steps away from the restaurant’s usual location.



Schobert, as stated in his Instagram profile, expects that the hotel will only be a temporary space, for about a month. He announced Blossom's reopening on social media and said that the team are "working hard to rebuild and return to honour [their] name, to be reborn". "In these two weeks, we have not stopped fighting and working to continue the journey following the recognition that the Michelin Guide gave us in November. We flourish, we will resurface and we do it in a temporary space provided by the Molina Lario hotel, where we will be waiting for you on 27 January. After this challenging chapter, we are more committed than ever to our cuisine and to you," said Schobert.

