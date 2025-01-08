Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fire damages latest Michelin-starred restaurant in Malaga city
Migue Fernández
112 incident

Fire damages latest Michelin-starred restaurant in Malaga city

Blossom, which received its top gastronomy award two months ago, will be forced to close until the damage to the building is repaired

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 13:37

A fire has damaged the Malaga city restaurant Blossom, which only received a Michelin star two months ago. The blaze started around 4am this Wednesday morning, which according to initial investigations could be due to an electrical short circuit.

Flames damaged the roof, toilets and a large part of the premises, forcing the restaurant to be closed for the next few weeks.

Restaurant owner Emi Schobert said "almost the entire premises" is impacted and that repairs will need to be done before the business can reopen.

"We still have to see what we can salvage before we can decide what we are going to do," he said. "We have lost a lot of things; it is still hard for me to come to terms with reality because we were living our best moment."

Emi Schobert's restaurant in the centre of Malaga city received its first Michelin star last November. The Michelin Guide Spain 2025 awarded the top honour to the restaurant, located on Calle Strachan, at a gala held in Murcia on Tuesday, 26 November.

