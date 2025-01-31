Malaga is shaping up to be the venue for the Michelin Guide gala

Alberto Gómez Friday, 31 January 2025, 15:30 Compartir

Malaga is shaping up to host the Michelin Guide gala, where the country's best restaurants and chefs are awarded their famous stars. This is the great night of Spanish gastronomy, a travelling gala whose last edition was held in November in Murcia and which has passed through cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

Malaga is now bidding to host this event for the first time, as various sources have confirmed to this newspaper. The candidacy has not yet been formalised, but the regional government and the city council and the provincial authority have already held talks in which they have shown their interest in bringing the gala to Malaga, the Andalusian province with the most Michelin stars.

The event requires an investment of close to one million euros. Once the proposals have been presented, Michelin analyses each candidature and chooses the venue. The French giant insists that the process is still open but assures that Malaga would be "a wonderful destination". The province's potential is evident, with nine Michelin-starred restaurants (Bardal, Skina, Blossom, José Carlos García, Sollo, Kaleja, Messina, Back and Nintai) and eleven stars in total (Bardal and Skina have two stars each). It is the ninth Spanish province with the most award-winning restaurants, just behind Barcelona (36), Madrid (32), Gerona (15), Alicante (13), Vizcaya (11), Asturias (11), Mallorca (10) and Valencia (10). Below them are Tarragona, La Coruña and Tenerife, with eight each, and Cadiz and Huesca, with seven.

Michelin estimates the impact of the gala at around 30 million euros

Michelin estimates that the impact of the gala is around thirty million euros in terms of visibility and media exposure. Every year, hundreds of people attend the event, to which all two- and three-starred chefs are invited, as well as international chefs and journalists from all over the country. The French guide is extremely secretive about the award-winning establishments, although the industry often makes predictions that are correct. The next gala, moreover, could mean the definitive crowning of Skina, Marcos Granda's Marbella restaurant, which in the last two editions has been the favourite to achieve the three-star award, a recognition reserved for only sixteen restaurants.

Michelin awards these prizes on the basis, they say, of the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of technique, the chef's personality as reflected in his or her cuisine and, above all, the overall approach. The inspectors who award these prizes add to the process: they are anonymous full-time employees, usually former restaurant professionals who make decisions as a team after pooling their experiences.