Malaga registers second highest minimum January temperature on record

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

What storm Herminia brought to Malaga was not an abundance of rain and excessive winds, but rather warm air masses, diverting the focus to temperatures. On Monday 27 January, a thermometer at the airport recorded the second highest minimum temperature on record in Malaga, when the lowest temperature of 15.4C was reached at 5.30am, according to local weather expert, José Luis Escudero. It must be noted that the absolute record is one degree higher (16.4C), registered in January 1955.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet stated that Monday's record "has exceeded the extreme value of the current reference period (1991-2020)", which, at 15C, was used for statistical purposes.

Monday also marked a maximum of 21.7C (at 2.30pm), which was a far cry from the record 26.8C on 21 January 1981.

As for today's weather, Escudero forecasts that the new storm Ivo will contribute with a wet weather front that will pass through the province. According to his calculations, it will reach Malaga late in the day, between 8pm and 9pm. Despite the forecast, heavy rainfall is not expected.