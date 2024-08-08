Malaga city council warning: up to 750-euro fine for washing at drinking fountains

SUR Thursday, 8 August 2024, 14:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga city council has reminded all residents and visitors alike that the 329 public drinking water fountains distributed throughout the city must be used solely and exclusively for drinking, and that it is forbidden to use these fountains for other purposes such as personal hygiene or washing personal items.

The warning comes after press reports of what has become the reality on several beaches in Malaga city, for instance, along Antonio Banderas promenade many beachgoers are using the fountains to wash the sand off their feet as they depart the beach. The same complaint has been made by residents of La Malagueta.

The city hall has made the call for the public to take more responsibility in how they use these fountains as they were only put back into operation in June as part of the flexible water-saving measures adopted in the face of the ongoing drought to facilitate the population's access to water supply points during the summer.

It is precisely for the reasons of saving water and showing awareness of the drought situation that, both in Malaga city and in the rest of the municipalities across the province, the footbaths and showers on the beaches that use drinking water continue to be out of use. The only exceptions are those in the three areas set up exclusively for people with reduced mobility (Misericordia, Malagueta and El Dedo). This has been done to comply with the Junta's decree to limit the use of drinking water.

For this reason, a message (in Spanish and English) urging responsible use of all these drinking fountains will be conveyed to the public through the public address system deployed on all beaches. The same message is going out on the city council's social media. In addition, Malaga council's Environmental Sustainability Department has temporarily closed the two drinking fountains located on La Malagueta beach (one on Ciudad de Melilla promenade and the other on Matías Prats promenade) due to the irresponsible use of both fountains.

A local bylaw in the city of Malaga prohibits the use of fountains for bathing, washing any object, giving water to, or bathing, animals (the drinking troughs provided for pets may be used for these purposes). Such practices are considered minor offences, but are subject to fines of up to 750 euros.

After setting up a special surveillance operation this week, Local Police reported 17 people for not using drinking fountains properly.