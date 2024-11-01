Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga celebrates a half-hearted Halloween
Halloween

Malaga celebrates a half-hearted Halloween

Despite the cancellation of organised events due to the tragedy in Valencia, the fancy dress atmosphere was not lacking in the city centre

Cristina Pinto

Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:37

Opciones para compartir

Halloween parties, costume contests and municipal events were cancelled around the province last night due to the official mourning declared for the dead and missing in the floods caused by the Dana. But some locals wanted to take to the streets in their best, or rather in their most terrifying, fancy dress, although there are more and more outfits that have little to do with terror.

What used to be a traditional Halloween atmosphere in the centre of Malaga by mid-afternoon, with well-established contests like the one held in Soho, turned this Thursday into a scene of families strolling, with parents accompanying children thrilled by their spooky costumes. The promenade along Muelle Uno was filled with families in costume, and little ones repeatedly saying the classic phrase of the night: “Trick or treat.”

As the night approached around nine o'clock, the nightlife atmosphere took over Calle Larios and the average age increased. More teenagers and older people appeared in costumes and then continued the party in the nightlife venues in the centre, which maintained their Halloween themes.

In the middle of Calle Larios, a group dressed in costumes inspired by the Walt Disney film Coco attracted the most attention. Makeup and outfits were fully styled by the friends from Soho Bike Málaga, who were constantly stopping for selfies and videos with passersby.

But the typical Harley Quinn or Joker costumes, so fashionable now because of the second part of the film that was released on 4 October, are not lacking. There’s also the headband with a knife going through it, which still makes an impact even from a distance.

This Halloween night of 2024 is somewhat unusual, with events that had become a tradition for many families and groups of friends no longer taking place. However, many people still wanted to keep the spirit of what’s known as the most terrifying night of the year, which, in Málaga's city centre, is creating a different scene. That’s why 31 October 2024 will be remembered as the Halloween that was only half-celebrated.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  2. 2 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  3. 3 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  6. 6 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  7. 7 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  8. 8 Legendary musicians head to Malaga for return of the International Jazz Festival
  9. 9 Real estate and investments in Spain %u2014 Expert insights from MOTTI GRUZMAN of Excelion
  10. 10 Call to tender for 48 social houses in eastern Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad