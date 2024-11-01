Malaga celebrates a half-hearted Halloween

Cristina Pinto Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Halloween parties, costume contests and municipal events were cancelled around the province last night due to the official mourning declared for the dead and missing in the floods caused by the Dana. But some locals wanted to take to the streets in their best, or rather in their most terrifying, fancy dress, although there are more and more outfits that have little to do with terror.

What used to be a traditional Halloween atmosphere in the centre of Malaga by mid-afternoon, with well-established contests like the one held in Soho, turned this Thursday into a scene of families strolling, with parents accompanying children thrilled by their spooky costumes. The promenade along Muelle Uno was filled with families in costume, and little ones repeatedly saying the classic phrase of the night: “Trick or treat.”

As the night approached around nine o'clock, the nightlife atmosphere took over Calle Larios and the average age increased. More teenagers and older people appeared in costumes and then continued the party in the nightlife venues in the centre, which maintained their Halloween themes.

In the middle of Calle Larios, a group dressed in costumes inspired by the Walt Disney film Coco attracted the most attention. Makeup and outfits were fully styled by the friends from Soho Bike Málaga, who were constantly stopping for selfies and videos with passersby.

But the typical Harley Quinn or Joker costumes, so fashionable now because of the second part of the film that was released on 4 October, are not lacking. There’s also the headband with a knife going through it, which still makes an impact even from a distance.

This Halloween night of 2024 is somewhat unusual, with events that had become a tradition for many families and groups of friends no longer taking place. However, many people still wanted to keep the spirit of what’s known as the most terrifying night of the year, which, in Málaga's city centre, is creating a different scene. That’s why 31 October 2024 will be remembered as the Halloween that was only half-celebrated.