Lorry bursts into flames next to youth zone at Malaga fairground

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:24

The people who were at the Malaga Feria celebrations this Tuesday morning (20 August) were given a considerable scare after a fire broke out in an area very close to the stalls. A blaze gutted a lorry that was inside the fairgrounds, in the area closest to the youth zone.

The fire broke out at around 2.30am for reasons that are still unknown and forced Malaga's provincial brigade (CPB) to send several units to the scene. Officers from the National Police and Malaga Local Police forces also attended the incident.

Despite the spectacular nature of the blaze - the videos of the incident have been shared on different social media networks and have accumulated hundreds of comments and 'likes' - the fire was extinguished without any personal injuries being reported.