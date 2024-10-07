Jail without bail for owner of Malaga travel agency accused of defrauding customers of 170,000 euros

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 7 October 2024, 14:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The owner of the Florín travel agency in Malaga has been jailed without bail for allegedly defrauding dozens of customers who were left out of pocket and without their holidays.

The amount of the alleged fraud, at the moment, amounts to 170,000 euros, as confirmed to SUR by sources from the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA). A judge last Friday 4 October provisionally placed the owner of the travel agency in prison without bail. Meanwhile, another person arrested was provisionally released after making a statement in court.

Dozens of complaints from defrauded clients led to an investigation which resulted in National Police arresting five people, including the owner of the travel agency. Two of the workers were taken to court and the other three arrested were released after being questioned, although they will have to appear in court when summoned.