Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jail without bail for owner of Malaga travel agency accused of defrauding customers of 170,000 euros
Court

Jail without bail for owner of Malaga travel agency accused of defrauding customers of 170,000 euros

The court has provisionally released another person under investigation for allegedly defrauding dozens of clients

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 14:09

Opciones para compartir

The owner of the Florín travel agency in Malaga has been jailed without bail for allegedly defrauding dozens of customers who were left out of pocket and without their holidays.

The amount of the alleged fraud, at the moment, amounts to 170,000 euros, as confirmed to SUR by sources from the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA). A judge last Friday 4 October provisionally placed the owner of the travel agency in prison without bail. Meanwhile, another person arrested was provisionally released after making a statement in court.

Related article

Dozens of complaints from defrauded clients led to an investigation which resulted in National Police arresting five people, including the owner of the travel agency. Two of the workers were taken to court and the other three arrested were released after being questioned, although they will have to appear in court when summoned.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  2. 2 West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
  3. 3

    A troubling review of Spain
  4. 4 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  5. 5 Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  8. 8 Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point
  9. 9 SUR in English anniversary gala to recognise the Costa del Sol's international pioneers
  10. 10 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad