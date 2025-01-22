Drug dealer who hid cocaine in communal flowerpots in Malaga jailed

A drug dealer who hid cocaine in flowerpots in the communal courtyard of a residential block in Malaga city has been jailed.

Police launched an investigation after they became aware of the sale of drugs in a house in the neighbourhood in the centre of Malaga city. The investigation led police to the exact location of the property from which the suspect was allegedly distributing the drugs.

Officers also discovered the perpetrator was hiding drugs in the flowerpots in the communal courtyard, and in a storage room. It generated concern among residents as users came to buy the drugs, and then lingered in the area.

Police arrested the suspect and searched his house where officers seized 14 pieces of cocaine, three mobile phones, two bladed weapons, a mace and 200 euros in cash.