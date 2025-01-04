Huge Three Kings parade in Malaga brought forward to avoid the forecast rain

Juan Soto Malaga Saturday, 4 January 2025, 14:46 | Updated 15:12h.

The huge Three Kings cavalcade in Malaga will be brought forward several hours following their arrival in the capital of the Costa del Sol. After analysing the latest weather forecasts for tomorrow (Sunday 5 January), the city council has decided to bring forward the start of the parade to avoid the time when there is a greater chance of rain.

Their Majesties of the Orient will depart at 11.30am on Sunday in a parade from inside the Alcazaba towards the city centre, while the cavalcade and floats will set off at 12.30pm. from the city hall itself.

Apart from the change of start time, the parade itself will not undergo any changes. Before the start, the children's representative, Claudia Moreno Moya, will read a letter on behalf of all the youngsters from the balcony of the city hall, and at the end of the parade the Three kKngs will make an offering at a living nativity scene set up next to the cathedral.

The route of the floats will be the same as in previous years. They will depart from Malaga city hall and pass through Avenida de Cervantes, Plaza del General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Calle Nazareno del Paso, Calle Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina, Cortina del Muelle and the city hall. On the return journey, on passing through Molina Lario, Their Majesties will get off their floats to make the aforementioned offering at the cathedral.

The royal procession will be made up of thirteen floats, 19 accompanying shows and a thousand extras. Their Majesties from the Orient will hand out more than 17,000 kilos of sweets as they make their way through the streets of the city.

The time change announced by the fiestas department of the city hall will also affect the other two parades planned in the Malaga neighbourhoods for tomorrow afternoon. The Churriana and Campanillas parades will now start at 12 noon on Sunday.