The Three Kings will bring heavy rain, storms and hail to south of Spain with three provinces under severe weather warnings

Almudena Nogués Malaga Saturday, 4 January 2025, 15:09 | Updated 15:14h.

The weather in Spain's Andalucía region is becoming more complicated in the run-up to the arrival of Their Majesties from the Orient. This Saturday a storm will pass through the north of the Spanish mainland, which will lead to the entry of a front from the northwest, leaving cloudy skies and rainfall that will affect the Cantabrian Sea and Galicia, west of the Central System and the Pyrenees for the time being. As the state meteorological agency Aemet warns, these rains will spread - as of today - "towards the south and southwest of Andalucía, where weak and occasional showers are not ruled out from the afternoon onwards".

It will be just the appetiser of a turn in the weather that will take hold tomorrow, Sunday, which has forced most Andalusian municipalities to change the timetable of their Three Kings parades.

"On 5 January, a cold front will cross practically all of Andalucía leaving precipitation in its wake, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms in areas of the western half of the region. Three Kings Day will also be rainy in much of Andalucía, with occasional storms, and there will be a general drop in temperatures", detailed Aemet on the social media network X. And it added: "In the western half of the region the rains may be locally heavy or persistent and may be accompanied by hail. In addition, occasionally very strong gusts of wind are expected on the Atlantic coast and the Strait of Gibraltar".

In view of this scenario, the state body has activated three yellow warnings in the region, for rain and coastal phenomena. The first of these will affect Cadiz, from 3pm tomorrow, Sunday. In the areas of Grazalema, the Cadiz countryside and the Strait of Gibraltar, Aemet forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 40mm in 12 hours and 15mm in one hour. "Rainfall may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail. This warning continues on Monday 6 January," it warned. On Epiphany, Almeria and Granada provinces will be added to this map of weather warnings. The coastline of both provinces will be affected by strong gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometres per hour and waves of 2 to 3 metres. The warning will start at 3am in Almeria and at 10am in Granada and will be in force throughout Monday.

As for temperatures, Seville province will record the highest maximum temperatures, with 21Cs on Sunday, followed by Cordoba, with 20 degrees. The lowest temperatures will be in Granada and Cordoba provinces, where the mercury will drop to 4-5C.