These are the towns in Malaga and along the Costa that have changed their plans for Three Kings parades due to threat of rain

SUR Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:06

There is set to be a change of plans. This year umbrellas will be needed for more than just collecting more sweets in the Three Kings parades due to take place on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province. They will be needed to take shelter from a cold front which, according to state weather agency Aemet, could leave showers in most municipalities in the province on the afternoon of Sunday 5 January. Faced with this scenario of meteorological instability, the most far-sighted towns and cities have already made changes to their procession timetables. Two alternatives are on the table: bringing forward the arrival of Their Majesties of the Orient to the 4th or bringing it forward to the morning of the 5th (as Alhaurín de la Torre has done) to avoid the rain.

At the moment there are seven municipalities that have made public their new timetables (but many more are expected throughout this Friday). For now it is known that Teba, Mijas, Marbella (as well as San Pedro), Estepona , Antequera and Torremolinos have already opted to parade their floats on Saturday. In the Andalucía region, the provincial capitals of Seville, Huelva and Cadiz have decided to do the same.

For Sunday, Aemet forecasts "very cloudy or overcast skies, accompanied by moderate rainfall that will spread from west to east during the second half of the day, without ruling out locally heavy and persistent downpours".

"The change of weather for the weekend in Andalucía, when a front will cross from west to east starting in the second half of Saturday in the westernmost part and affecting practically all of Andalusia on Sunday, even with some embedded thunderstorms," was added to a post uploaded this Friday morning to the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Rain... and wind. Aemet expects "light winds from the south, increasing to moderate from the southwest and occasionally strong with very strong gusts on the coast and in high areas". This factor has been a determining factor in the decision by the provincial cities of Seville, Cadiz and Huelva to bring their parades forward to the 4th. Cordoba will take a decision this Friday and Malaga stressed yesterday that it will "make a decision soon" after consulting with Aemet.

"Several storms are approaching with their associated fronts, which will distribute precipitation that will spread over a large part of the north and the Atlantic side of Spain throughout the weekend", according to the specialised website Meteored.

The Three Kings could arrive this year both wet and hot. Together with the arrival of a very active front, the temperatures will be the other clear protagonists of the last stretch of the week, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 21C in Malaga province. This Friday, warm 'terral' winter wind will take centre stage, so maximum temperatures will once again be above average", said local Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (Storms and Lightning).