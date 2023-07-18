Government delegate says the jet ski driver involved in fatal incident tested positive for alcohol and drugs A 32-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after falling from the watercraft off the Costa del Sol on Sunday, and she later died in a Malaga hospital

The delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, explained this Tuesday (18 July) that the investigation in relation to the death of a woman after falling from a jet ski in Malaga is still open and revealed that the pilot of the watercraft had tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

Fernández, who was being questioned by journalists following the presentation in Granada of the organisational and security arrangements for Spain's general elections on 23 July, stressed that the investigation "is still open". "There is evidence that the person piloting the jet ski had tested positive for both alcohol and psychotropic substances he had consumed and had also tested for alcohol at a level above the permitted levels," he said.

He clarified that the investigation is still open, "there is nothing conclusive, it is not closed" and "all the hypotheses are on the table", said Fernández.

The incident happened on Sunday evening off the El Palo beach in Malaga city, coinciding with the Virgen del Carmen festivities.

112 Andalucía received a call for medical assistance for a young woman. Medical personnel and a mobile intensive care ambulance from the 061 health emergency service, National Police and the Local Police were called to the scene.

The injured woman was taken in critical condition to the Hospital Clínico in the city where she later died.