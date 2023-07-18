Witnesses to fatal Costa del Sol jet ski accident say victim lost her balance when she tried to catch her hat Marina, 32, had spent the afternoon on the boat of some acquaintances, moored offshore, watching the festivities of the Virgen del Carmen. But the trip back to shore ended in tragedy

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The coast of Malaga province was crowded on Sunday, busier than usual, as people flocked to the beaches and promenades, and to watercraft to find a spot on the sea to watch the festivities of the Virgen del Carmen.

Marina, 32, was also on the beach in Malaga and got onto a jet ski with two friends to go to the boat of some acquaintances, moored offshore. But the trip eventually ended in tragedy.

When the sun started to set and they returned to the beach, Marina was thrown from the jet ski on the way and her injuries were so serious that, although she was transferred to hospital, the doctors could do nothing to save her.

An investigation, carried out by the Guardia Civil, will now aim to make sense of the circumstances surrounding the incident. For the moment, no arrests have been made. Police investigators will determine if the driving and the speed of the jet ski caused Marta to fall off the watercraft, sources said.

Unconscious

The jet ski arrived eventually returned to the shore of El Palo in Malaga city at about 8.30pm on Sunday 16 July. It was driven by a 32-year-old man who was carrying two friends, one of them unconscious. It was Marina.

The promenade was crowded with Local Police officers who were part of the security arrangements for the Carmen festivities and they quickly rushed to her aid, but Marina was not responding. An 061 ambulance crew managed to resuscitate her after 40 minutes performing CPR.

Marina was then rushed to the Hospital Clínico in the city, where she underwent emergency surgery. However, all the efforts of the medical staff were in vain. Marina died at midnight due to the internal bleeding she had suffered.

Her body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death. Marina was a mother and lived with her family in Nuevo San Andrés.

According to the two friends, Marina was riding on the back of the jet ski when the hat she was wearing on her head flew off. As she tried to grab it - they said - she lost her balance and fell into the water. She suffered a heavy blow and was left floating unconscious until they rescued her - she was wearing a life jacket.