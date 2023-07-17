Young woman dies after fall from jet ski off Costa del Sol beach The 32-year-old victim was rushed in a critical condition to a hospital in Malaga city, where she died in the early hours of the morning

Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries after apparently falling from a jet ski off the coast of the Costa del Sol at the weekend. The accident happened offshore near the El Palo neighbourhood of Malaga city.

The incident happened late in the afternoon on Sunday, 16 July, the day on which the festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen were being celebrated along the coast of Malaga province and in many parts of Spain.

As a result, the Malaga beaches of Pedregalejo and El Palo were much busier than usual. It was also busy on the sea, due to the presence of recreational boats and jet skis that approached the coast to witness the arrival of the processions to the shore.

At around 8.50pm, a jet ski approached one of the coves of El Palo, near the mouth of the Jaboneros stream. It was carrying an unconscious and seriously injured woman, and the emergency services were notified.

Local Police officers, who were in the area for the festivities, immediately rushed to the scene along with an ambulance team who checked the condition of the woman, who did not react to stimuli.

The 061 health staff performed resuscitation manoeuvres on the young woman for more than 40 minutes and managed to save her. She was transferred by a mobile intensive care unit ambulance to a city hospital shortly before ten o'clock at night.

According to the various sources consulted, the victim died after midnight in the hospital where she had been admitted.

The Local Police notified the National to investigate the incident, although it seems that the Guardia Civil will finally take charge of the case, given that the accident apparently took place at sea.

Initial investigations indicate that the woman was travelling on a three-seater jet ski. It appears that she was on the back of the boat and, during the journey, she fell off it. Her companions, a man and another woman, rescued her from the water unconscious and took her to the shore.