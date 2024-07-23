Five new fashion and food brands join luxury designer outlet in Malaga

Juan Soto Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 12:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, the luxury brand centre located next to Plaza Mayor, will add five new fashion and gastronomic brands this summer to make the customer experience more complete. The centre will incorporate four new brands this July, while the fifth will arrive at the centre in August. Once this happens, the venue's retail space will be full to capacity.

The first to join the current offering are Ferragamo, G-Star, Ben & Jerry's and Havaianas, while Hoff footwear will arrive next month.

The first of these, Ferragamo, focuses on the sale of luxury footwear and leather goods. Founded in Italy by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1923, the brand's shoes have been worn by superstars such as Marilyn Monroe and Gloria Swanson. The brand achieved worldwide success thanks to the famous red heels worn by July Garland in The Wizard of Oz, which were crafted by Ferragamo's own hands.

G-Star, meanwhile, specialises in 'luxury denim for the streets'. Born in the Netherlands in 1989, it became famous for introducing the first ever three-dimensional collection. Today, it continues to boast originality in its various collections.

In terms of fashion, Havaianas will also take advantage of the summer season to open its first shop in the centre. Created in 1962, the Havaianas trainer brand has brought the Brazilian spirit to the world through its legendary rubber sole and playful designs. It is a brand that "represents comfort, happiness and freedom in the simplest and most spontaneous way for everyone's feet".

On the food side, Ben & Jerry's will provide the sweet touch and allow customers to take a break between shops. The American chain opened its first ice cream shop in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978, and has since conquered palates around the world.

The firm that will complete the set of new openings is Hoff, the Alicante-based trainer brand that has carved out a niche for itself in the sports-style trainer niche. Hoff, an acronym for 'Hall of fame', was born in 2017 as a purely online business, although its great acceptance prompted them to enter the multi-brand channel and, subsequently, open their first physical shops.

Following the announcement of the openings, the centre's director, Javier Mendizábal, said that they are very happy "because we believe that it will be very pleasing, both for our established customers and for the potential public". "Our aim is to continue promoting and increasing the range of premium products, at more competitive prices, without leaving the Malaga city. We are ready for another successful summer in the capital of the Costa del Sol", he added.