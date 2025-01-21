Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The place where the incident happened in the centre of Malaga.
American tourist found dead and the flat where he was staying on the Costa del Sol is burgled
112 incident

The elderly victim, who had just arrived in Malaga, was discovered with severe head trauma

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 18:17

National Police officers are investigating the death of an 80-year-old American tourist whose body was found in the capital of the Costa del Sol this Tuesday afternoon, 21 January, with obvious signs of violence.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and his belongings were stolen from the tourist flat where he was staying in the centre of Malaga, according to SUR sources.

The man arrived in Malaga on Monday for a few days' holiday and booked an apartment in the Calle Carretería area.

The exact circumstances of the injuries he suffered and the burglary in his flat are not known at the moment. The case has been taken over by the homicide group of the National Police force.

