More drinking troughs and teams of archers: this is how they plan to keep the wild boar at bay in Malaga

There is a clear problem of overpopulation of wild boar, wild pigs and crossbreeds along much of the Costa del Sol. The number of videos on social media and stories that reach this newspaper are many. In addition to the search for food, there is another crucial fact that exacerbates the problem with the feral animals: they do not have access to water in their natural environment due to the ongoing drought and so they are driven to enter the city, using the streams as a natural corridor.

This summer, in areas such as Pinos del Limonar, Hacienda Paredes, Cerrado de Calderón and Parque Clavero among others, residents have had more than one shocking encounter. Wild boar are also proliferating in Ciudad Jardín - even spotted quietly foraging in the Guadalmedina waterway itself - and Churriana.

In all cases witnesses have testified to the presence of groups of wild boar containing more than six or seven members, even appearing during daylight hours both early in the morning and in the afternoon. On some occasions, the animals entered the enclosures surrounding urbanisations by burrowing under the fences that were separating them from access to water. In addition to the possible damage to properties and streets, the sudden appearance of these beasts causes fear among some residents when out on a walk or taking their dogs out. Not to mention the fact that they constitute a clear risk of causing traffic accidents.

Authorisation

Some months ago Malaga council prepared an action plan, with licensed hunters, trappers and a network of water troughs placed at strategic points, but it was not until a few days ago that Malaga received the go-ahead from the regional government's environment department. The idea is to allow these four-legged invaders to drink without having to venture into the city. Drinking troughs have been set up at different points in Churriana, the source to Guadalmedina river, Cerrado, Toquero and Monte San Antón.

At the same time regional authorisation has been received for the adoption of measures to control the damage caused by these wild boar and feral pigs to certain areas of the public water domain in the municipality of Malaga. This is in accordance with the resolution of 31 May 2024 declaring a temporary hunting emergency area due to damage and health risks caused by these animals. This regional resolution establishes actions aimed at controlling the populations of invasive exotic species that are at large in the natural environment, as they constitute a real risk to the ecosystem, livestock, agriculture and the population, as well as posing an accident risk to traffic. Fortunately, for the time being they have not been aggressive towards anyone, but their presence, which increased a lot during the pandemic, continues to raise collective concerns.

Drinking troughs

The Junta's authorisation, valid from 20 September 2024 to 19 September 2025, provides for the location of a series of lookout posts in various positions along the Guadalmedina river and several streams (Judío, Wittenberg, Gálica, San Antón, Jaboneros, Miraflores del Palo, Pedregalejo, Unidad, Hacienda Paredes, Quirosa, Sierra Blanquillas, Toquero and Cañada de Ceuta).

The contract for the provision of damage control measures against wild boar and feral pigs has been awarded to the SCAES-FAC Group for 13,564 euros (taxes included) and a completion period of five months.

The work of surveillance and population control, always conducted in woodland areas and done in communication at all times with both Guardia Civil and local officers responsible for the environment, begins this week and will consist of monitoring the animals to follow their behaviour, identifying the leader of the pack and then intervening to keep them from encroaching onto the urban highways and byways.

Archery is the strategy, but what about other towns?

The way to control these packs is to shoot arrows at the lead males. Extreme safety measures are followed to shoot them safely, always from above and downwards so that, if an arrow misses its target, it hits the ground.

In recent times town councils like Alhaurín de la Torre and Mijas have had to take action too. In the latter municipality, they are already veterans at this problem, which has even caused serious damage to facilities such as golf courses as well as cutting off the motorway due to these trespassers. A few months ago in Marbella wild boars actually made it to the beach. In Benajarafe one of them even went for a swim. Mobile video footage from witnesses is the reliable and constant proof of most of the incursions.