Number of people registered unemployed in Malaga creeps back above 120,000 threshold

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 13:28

There are more than 120,000 people officially registered unemployed in Malaga according to latest figures for November. The province recorded an additional 164 more people as jobless last month, but it was still enough to push it above the key threshold.

Malaga has only managed to stay below this threshold for five months: from June to October. In November, however, with the bulk of high season businesses on the Costa del Sol already shut, the number of people registered as unemployed in the province now stands at 120,070, according to official figures.

This is still, however, the lowest level of unemployment in the province for November since 2007. It is also 12,540 fewer unemployed (9.5% less) than it was just 12 months ago, the data shows.

By sector, in November unemployment only rose in services, which ended the month with 319 more unemployed. Construction, agriculture and industry recorded small decreases (of 146, 109 and 54 persons, respectively). The number of persons without previous employment rose by 154, according to the data.

Malaga is the only Andalusian province where unemployment rose in November. Across the Andalucía region, the month closed with 8,464 fewer unemployed than in October. A drop was also recorded nationally, albeit very slight, by 16,036 job seekers.

Almost 8000 jobs lost in one month

The impact of the drop in November's employment activity is most noticeable in the statistics for social security enrolment. Last month there were 7,832 fewer people working in the province, on average, than in October. But these people have not joined the unemployment queue due to several reasons such as that when permanent employees in the tourism sector stop working in winter, they stop paying contributions, but they are not considered unemployed. Another factor is that there are temporary workers who, when their contracts end, are not registered as unemployed because they are not entitled to benefits or subsidies, or because they are no longer looking for work. There are also those who stop residing in Malaga after the high season.

However, Malaga continues to register record employment, especially considering past Novembers. The province has 717,348 contributors, which is 24,123 more than a year ago (3.48% more). Throughout Spain, only Las Palmas and Tenerife have a higher percentage of employment growth than Malaga in the past 12 months.