Kind-hearted Costa del Sol locals donate materials for ongoing upkeep of Tivoli amusement park

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:14

The well-known Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol will have been closed for four years in September. During this time its former workers have fought in the courts to defend their rights and for the reopening of the attraction, although they have achieved little through this route.

However, it has not prevented a group of former staff from fighting from the outset to keep the park in a good state of conservation. They maintain and clean the inside areas, keep the outside perimeter free of graffiti, grease the rides from time to time, feed the animals and, above all, keep a 24-hour watch to prevent intruders, often with the intention of plundering or vandalising the facility.

All of this is to prevent Tivoli from falling into disrepair and offering a good excuse for the owners to look for other ways to use it other than as an amusement park for the Costa.

In the last few days the workers have realised with surprise that just as they feel that the iconic park is theirs, many residents of Benalmádena and other surrounding towns feel the same way. Spontaneously, donations have been appearing at the park and rare is the day when someone does not appear at the shut gates with materials or equipment that can help the former staff in their tasks.

Recently they have received sacks of animal feed, paint for the façade and doors, cleaning materials and bottles of water, as the supply in the park has been cut off.

"It may not seem like a lot, but you can't imagine how much all this means to us," say the workers in the videos they upload to social media every time they receive a donation

"We don't take money, but we can accept materials to help with work we do," the ex-employees explained.