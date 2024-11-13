Junta confirms that teaching classes in schools and colleges across Malaga province will continue to be suspended on Thursday

Antonio M. Romero Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 21:28 | Updated 21:39h.

Classes in all schools and colleges in Malaga province will be suspended again on Thursday (14 November) as a precautionary measure in view of the red alert which is still in force in the province. The announcement was made by the Junta de Andalucía's Minister of the Presidency Antonio Sanz at a press conference at the headquarters of he 112 Andalucá emergency service coordination centre in the city.

Sanz has maintained that there is still a situation of "risk" and for this reason the Junta has decided not to resume the teaching activity that already been suspended today (Wednesday). A measure that, according to the Minister, has helped to reduce the effects of the torrential rains that have fallen on the province.

This suspension of classes, which was already in force today in Malaga and Granada, has also been extended tomorrow to the provinces of Seville, Huelva and the coast of Cadiz, areas towards which the 'Dana' storm is advancing.

Also on Thursday there will be no classes or face-to-face teaching activities at the University of Malaga (UMA), according to the academic institution, which was the first to announce the suspension of teaching activities his Wednesday afternoon.

"I would like to inform you that, since early this morning, we have been continuously following the evolution of the storm and monitoring its impact on all our buildings and facilities.

"For security reasons, to avoid displacement and due to the damage suffered in some of our centres, the University of Malaga has taken the decision to suspend classes and all face-to-face activities with students for the whole of tomorrow, 14 November," announced the rector, Teodomiro López, in a letter sent to the educational community.

The letter explained that the centres and faculties of the UMA will remain open during their normal opening hours for access to their work stations by teaching and research staff and service and administration personnel. "Before thar the evaluation of the facilities and the cleaning of the buildings will have been carried out," the letter added.