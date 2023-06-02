International TV series set on the Costa del Sol didn't shoot a single scene in mainland Spain

Francisco Griñán Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The recent spate of filming in Malaga province this May has coincided with the premiere of an international television series set on the Costa del Sol in the 1980s. A time when David Bowie, Spandau Ballet, Eurythmics, Simply Red, Tears for Fears and Depeche Mode were playing in the discotheques, while pianists played Sinatra in the hotels.

Both music styles are very present in A Town Called Malice, the series that has premiered on the latest streaming platform to arrive in Spain, SkyShowtime. This stars a small-time criminal family with an aristocratic surname, the Lords, who arrive on the Costa del Sol to escape justice, although here they get into their own trouble. The irony is that filming was shot in the Canary Islands.

Behind the filming of the first season on the islands was the Malaga-based production company Fresco Film, one of Spain's leading service companies for major foreign productions, which is currently filming two mega-projects, We Were the Lucky Ones (Disney/Hulu) and Kaos (Netflix), on the streets of Malaga.

"Unfortunately for the mainland, the special regime of the Canary Islands allows tax incentives with which we cannot compete," Peter Welter, producer of Fresco Film, explained to SUR.

Tenerife, Tajao or the beach of Las Teresitas were some of the Canary Island locations that were filled with posters of the Costa del Sol, Torremolinos and Marbella, where the plot of this series created by Nick Love (Bulletproof and The Sweeney) takes place. It tells the story of the Lords' youngest son who, after taking part in a gang war and leaving a policeman badly wounded, he flies with his girlfriend to Malaga to live for a while with his uncle, a capo who lives like a rich man and drives a Rolls Royce. Actors Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders) and Tahirah Sharif (A Christmas Prince) are the young central characters of this eight-episode thriller, which also features former 'Goonies' girl, Martha Plimpton, who plays the matriarch of the dangerous Lord family.

The cast also includes Jason Flemyng, who played a part in the British noir genre benchmark Snatch. Pigs and Diamonds (2000), which is poorly copied in A Town Called Malice. The best thing is the soundtrack which has its own playlist on Spotify with more than 80 essential songs from the era to sing along to, from Video Killed the Radio Star to Livin' On a Prayer.