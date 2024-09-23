Idiliq foundation celebrates 25 years of commitment to good causes on the Costa

SUR Mijas Monday, 23 September 2024, 09:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Idiliq foundation marked its 25th anniversary with an emotional gala, underscoring its sustained commitment to the communities it supports.

The event, held at the Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol’s resort, attracted approximately 250 attendees, including friends, sponsors, and supporters, with Idiliq Developments serving as the main sponsor. Guests enjoyed a delightful cocktail reception featuring local flavours and a performance by Malaga singer Laura Insausti.

This annual gala has become a regular event in the province's social calendar, bringing together various associations, media, sponsors, collaborators, business representatives, ambassadors, volunteers, and notable figures from the local business community. Distinguished attendees included representatives from the Junta de Andalucía, led by regional minister for employment, Rocío Blanco and Francisco José Martín; and officials from the municipalities of Fuengirola, Benalmádena alongside Mijas mayor Ana Mata.

SUR

Juan Miguel Marcos, president of the Idiliq foundation, expressed gratitude to attendees and lauded the volunteers for their relentless dedication over the past 25 years. “We are proud of the immense human and social capital within our beloved foundation. Without our essential volunteers and their boundless generosity, none of this would be possible. They make the Idiliq foundation a beacon in our community and fill us with pride,” he said.

Marcos also extended thanks to the entire Idiliq team for their unwavering commitment, noting, “Your tireless efforts have significantly improved lives, supporting individuals and groups across the Costa del Sol and Tenerife.”

The Junta's Rocio Blanco commended the Idiliq foundation for its exemplary corporate social responsibility, highlighting initiatives such as the donation of hypothermia and brain function monitoring equipment to Costa del Sol Hospital, the construction of the F. Cruz Días-Adimi Centre, and the annual campaign against breast cancer. “It sets a standard for companies that wish to imbue their actions with heartfelt dedication, fostering a familial atmosphere that makes us all feel connected to their impactful responses,” remarked Mijas mayor Ana Mata.

Special thanks were extended to the sponsors and collaborators of the event: Idiliq Developments, Román y Martos, Sagesa, Special Needs, Victoria, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, ACT, Alberto Sánchez Valle, Anea del Sur, Arbentia, Asociación Superhéroes-Un Niño, una Sonrisa, Autos Lido, Bi&Bo, Biocean, Cuatrecasas, Estrella del Sol, Fizz Benefits, Frigo, Galera, Galpe, González, Infoavan, Mondat, Pinturas y Decoración Costa del Sol, Proycon Merino, San José, PUBEXT y Vithas, Área Costa del Sol, Cuatro Lados, Essential Marbella Magazine, Grupo Rusadir, Home Grafic, La Opinión de Málaga, Mijas Comunicación, Opaco, SUR in English, Vivi Marbella.