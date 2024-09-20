Idiliq foundation marks 25 years: 'It may just be money we give but knowing we have helped save lives is truly moving'

Lorena Cádiz Costa del Sol Friday, 20 September 2024, 12:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Over the past 25 years, the board of the Idiliq foundation has helped a wide range of good causes: individuals going through tough times, groups with important plans and charities striving to improve the lives of those they represent.

There is no fixed budget for this charitable arm of the Idiliq group, a Spanish firm with British origins which is behind branded timeshare residences and holiday resort developments that are household names on the Costa del Sol and in Tenerife.

Instead, what the foundation spends on giving back to local communities varies depending on different factors and, crucially, has a limit. As a result, president José Miguel Marcos acknowledges it can often prove difficult to decide which cause to allocate funds to.

There are no strict rules but there are a number of factors that affect the decision. The president explains, "We usually try to work with a charitable association because it's a guarantee that the money will be well spent. Of course, we usually don't contribute to the actual running costs of these charities but fund specific projects instead. If a project's budget is exceptionally high, instead of sponsoring the whole process we might contribute towards a portion or phase of it." Typically, healthcare and cases involving women or children are prioritised over others.

Drawing on these values, the organisation can proudly say it has improved the lives of many people in the areas where the company operates on the Costa del Sol and in Tenerife.

Out of all the projects the company has funded over the past 25 years since it was founded, the Francis Cruz Días centre stands out as one of the most successful as it represents the largest financial contribution in the company's history and made a significant social impact. Established by the Mijas association for people with intellectual disabilities - Adimi, it opened in 2017 with a total cost of 2.6 million euros. The foundation contributed 1.6 million euros of this amount over several years.

The centre operates almost like a hospital, with medical facilities, three dining rooms, gardens and rooms for psychological and physiotherapy treatments, among other amenities. "Adimi is our showcase project and this centre represents our major initiative. However there are other contributions that we are also very proud of," adds José Miguel Marcos.

Newborns

Several years ago, Julio Díaz, the former president of Adimi, presented a request to the board and it was swiftly approved. The request was to fund a 40,000-euro neonatal hypothermia machine, an essential tool for treating newborn babies who have suffered oxygen deprivation during birth and are at risk of severe complications or brain damage.

This machine, which was purchased and donated to the Costa del Sol hospital lowers the newborn's body temperature by three to four degrees for a minimum of six hours and a maximum of 72 hours. It has proved effective in reducing mortality and disability in these infants. The machine has treated 175 babies with a majority of positive outcomes.

"Ultimately, all we've really done is provide funding, but knowing that we've been able to save lives is something which is truly moving and which we are particularly proud of," explains the president of the foundation.

Spanish cancer association AECC and Ángeles Malagueños de la Noche poverty charity in Malaga are also regular beneficiaries of the foundation's support, particularly for cases such as combating breast cancer or providing Christmas dinner to those in need.

"Essentially, what we aim to do is give back to society what it gives us, and the society that gives us the most is the one closest to us," which is why it is often the company's own employees or local councils who bring the needs of various charities to the board's attention.

Staff volunteer

The Idiliq foundation, primarily funded through donations from members with timeshare rights at Idiliq Group's properties and through various activities they organise, currently has 140 volunteers. All of these volunteers are employees of the group, which has a total of 900 staff across Malaga province and Tenerife.

The foundation's board is made up of company executives, while any employee who wishes to contribute to specific initiatives can join as a volunteer. Lara Hernán, an employee, coordinates this group of volunteers.

"It's a way to get to know your colleagues," explains Lara, who says she got involved in the process because "throughout my life I have experienced various challenges and I would have appreciated being helped during those times".

Among their recent initiatives, a notable one is the installation of toilets for ostomates in a number of areas in the province.

Idiliq Group

It's worth noting that, although all of the companies of Idiliq Group, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, are Spanish, it actually has British roots. The company began with the purchase of flats in the Las Farolas area of Mijas Costa and was one of the pioneers in timeshare sales. Nowadays, the company no longer focuses on acquiring new timeshare members but continues to support those who have purchased rights over the years. It now focuses on real estate development and traditional tourist hotels, with 600 apartments in operation in Mijas, 400 in Tenerife and 100 in Marbella.