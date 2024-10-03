Hollywood star takes Malaga port by storm while filming new Amazon MGM series

Francisco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The cruise terminal in Malaga port was transformed into an airport this week to shoot scenes for a new Amazon MGM television series. Travellers of all kinds - from Asians to Europeans- and a group of pilots and cabin crew in their unmistakable flight uniforms were seen passing through the lobby. Dozens of technicians and production staff were preparing for the filming, while a hundred extras were waiting for the shout of "action". There was not a clue as to the title or the main characters, which the crew members closely guarded, until someone appeared in the terminal: Hollywood star Robin Wright, the protagonist of the legendary series House of Cards, and Tom Hanks' platonic love in Forrest Gump.

When Wright took control of the shoot, it was revealed that she is not only starring in this international production, but is also the executive producer and director of this mini series.

Zoom Robin Wright, with a 20 euro note, before paying for some flip-flops she bought at the cruise terminal. SUR

Wright is in Malaga to shoot The Girlfriend, a family drama with touches of thriller and suspense set on the Costa del Sol, where she also has plans to shoot on location in Marbella and Ronda.

British actress Olivia Cooke, another popular face who played Queen Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, was also spotted at the cruise terminal. The duel of both Wright and Cooke on screen underpins the plot of this fiction in which the former plays a successful woman, Laura, whose life enters into crisis when her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home Cherry, the girlfriend, the title of the series itself.

Zoom Actress Olivia Cooke, with a technician, during yesterday's filming. SUR

After this first meeting, Laura is convinced that the girl is hiding something and, although no one sees anything suspicious, she refuses to see how Daniel is being tricked.

Zoom A group of extras dressed as cabin crew, pilots and police officers, before filming. SUR

The result will be shown on Amazon Prime, where this new production is scheduled to premiere. In her double capacity as Hollywood star and cult actress, in the new miniseries she leans towards the latter with a project that adapts the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances and which she personally directs, after making her debut behind the camera in the popular House of Cards and directing the feature film In a Wild Place. After her time alongside actor Sean Penn, the filmmaker has carved out a career that has made her one of the great icons of the big screen, as well as one of the faces most committed to equality - also in terms of salary - for actresses in the audiovisual industry.

Zoom The cruise terminal was 'tuned' to set the scene for Malaga Airport. SUR

The series is being produced by Imaginarium and Amazon MGM Studios, which has enlisted the Malaga-based services company Ánima Stillking to shoot in Spain. Over the next few weeks, the company will be managing this ambitious production, which will shoot two of the six episodes of the mini series exclusively in the province. "We love filming in Malaga because this is where we are based, although in this case there is added value as the story is also set on the Costa del Sol", María Cabello, who is directing the Spanish filming of this fiction, which has also previously been filmed in London, told SUR.

Zoom Robin Wright directs, produces and stars in The Girlfriend, which is being filmed in Malaga. SUR

Ánima Stillking - created last March by the former board of directors of Fresco Film - booked the entire cruise terminal at the port of Malaga yesterday, where filming took place throughout the day. Despite being a secluded setting, the international status of this major production by Amazon MGM did not go unnoticed with the presence of dozens of caravans and support trucks, a large area reserved for catering, a hundred extras and dozens of technicians and support staff. Nor did Robin Wright, the Hollywood star who yesterday took the port by storm in flip-flops, which she had previously purchased in one of the shops in the terminal.