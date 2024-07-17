Landmark agreement reached during first meeting to discuss extending the Costa del Sol train line

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 14:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

New feasibility studies will examine the possibility of extending the Malaga - Fuengirola coastal train line further along the western Costa del Sol following after a landmark agreement was reached between provincial leaders and the Spanish government.

It is important, above all, because it has marked the technical and administrative roadmap necessary for a train that runs along the coast and reaches the Campo de Gibraltar to become a reality one day.

Representatives from central government in Madrid, regional, provincial leaders and mayors - while discussing the crucial project in Malaga today (Wednesday 17 July) - agreed to undertake the first feasibility study imminently and then later to put out to tender the study "of a train service model for the coast".

During the meeting, with participants from the eastern and western strips of the Costa del Sol and from Campo de Gibraltar, the possibility of the railway line reaching from Nerja to Algeciras was discussed at all times, according to sources present at the meeting.

The first phase, the feasibility study, will begin to be drafted now and will take a few months: "The important thing is to define the model by listening to the mayors and the Junta de Andalucía. The informative study will be put out to tender in 2025.

A working group has been set up with the Andalusian government and respective Costa del Sol mayors, contrasting the results of the studies with the Junta and the town councils, in a bid to "define the train model".

Secretary of state for transport José Antonio Santano, regional minister of public works Rocío Díaz, provincial council president Francisco Salado and Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre all took part in the speeches that closed the meeting.

"There are lots of questions that need to be answered," said Santano, in response to questions from journalists about the length of the railway and the type of train (suburban or high-performance), whether from Fuengirola or with an independent track. "These are the answers we need to obtain, as a result of listening and a feasibility study, to see what best resolves the mobility problems."

The meeting also highlighted the need to shift users from private vehicles to public transport. "The train is a long-term commitment, but we also need short- and medium-term measures," said the regional minister of public works Rocío Díaz. At the moment, the key is to improve urban and interurban bus services, which is the responsibility of the regional government and local councils. To deal with all these issues, several working groups have been created, with representatives from all institutions.

The next meeting is scheduled for early next year, around January or February, and it is hoped that this meeting will bring data and reports to continue moving forward.

A-7 toll road

Regarding the complaints of the Costa del Sol mayors and the Junta, regarding the high toll prices on the AP-7 motorway, the Secretary of State pointed out that this road has a concession, so the first thing will be to analyse the conditions of the contract. But the important thing at this point is that the Ministry has agreed to study proposals for discounts, thinking of the most vulnerable groups, such as workers and students.

President of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, acted as spokesperson for the mayors, and highlighted their general "satisfaction" with the outcome of the meeting. "More than two million people are waiting for us today and are expecting results," he stressed.

"We are satisfied because there has been an important understanding between the Spanish government, the regional government and the town councils, there is already a roadmap and a work plan; we have taken a very important step."

He added, "The priority is the coastal train, together with short and medium term measures, such as the AP-7 toll issue and the mobility and accessibility problems on the A-7 motorway."

It is also planned that a round table forum will study the problem of saturation of the accesses from the ring roads to Rincón, Vélez, Estepona and the northern access to Malaga Airport. This is in addition to the proposed improvements to the current commuter train network: larger trains, increased stops, more frequencies and night services.