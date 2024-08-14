'Hellish night' on the Costa del Sol with almost 31C registered in early hours of morning

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 08:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Meteorologists call them «hellish nights». And, as their name suggests, they are a real hell. No half measures. On Tuesday night, to the surprise of many, Malaga experienced another of them. The second so far in August, with unbearable temperatures. At 11pm the mercury at the official state weather agency station at Malaga Airport was still registering 31.2C. And what is worse: in the early hours of the morning, until 6.00am this Wednesday, the thermometer has not dropped below 28 degrees with a humidity level of 29%.

It also happened at the beginning of the month. The evening of 2 August was the hottest night so far of summer 2024 in Malaga city when the minimum temperature hovered around 31-33C.

The term 'hellish night' describes nights when mercury remains above 30 degrees. Until a few decades ago, this phenomenon was concentrated in the global south and warmer parts of the world. However, in recent years these asphyxiating nights have begun to be recorded in higher latitudes, even reaching areas of the Iberian Peninsula and the Spanish archipelagos in places such as Malaga, Almeria, Jaen, Melilla and the Canary Islands.

And after a difficult night, the bad news is that the day will not bring the expected thermal relief. If yesterday, Tuesday, the heat on the Costa del Sol was suffocating with temperatures above 39C degrees in several parts of the province (Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga registered the maximum temperatures in Spain), the outlook for today will be no better: the hot 'terral' wind will continue to blow with moderate gusts. In fact, the state weather agency (Aemet) has extended the yellow alert for high temperatures until this Wednesday 14 August - and it will be active again between 1pm and 9pm. It will affect Malaga city, the Guadalhorce valley area and the Costa del Sol, with maximum temperatures which could reach 38C in some areas. Minimum temperatures will also remain very high, hovering around 25 degrees.