Healthy and vegan products made in Malaga: from traditional canned foods to spirulina From organic products to innovative foods or sophisticated but healthy preparations, there is plenty of choice in the province

With the new year, there are those who make a resolution to eat more healthily. There are also those who simply choose to compensate for the excesses of Christmas by eating products that are a priori lower in calories. In either case, it is a good idea to take a look at the large selection of products that are now being made in Malaga province. From the most traditional canned organic products to innovative foods or sophisticated but healthy preparations, there is plenty to choose from. These are just some of the products made by companies in the province, most of which are members of the Sabor a Málaga promotional brand.

1 White aubergine and basil pâté by Conservas El Perol

An ingenious and succulent way of enjoying aubergines is offered by this small company formed by Alba and Arturo, which was born in the times of Covid-19. From the garden to the table, with a traditional production process, they make various preserves and homemade jams, such as this one in which aubergine and basil create a surprising organoleptic and healthy alliance.

2 Dried cherry tomato confit from La Molienda Verde

An organic preserve that adds a lot of flavour to salads, sandwiches or even tomato sauces. For decades, the company La Molienda Verde has been producing different types of organic sun-dried tomatoes for use in the kitchen.

3 Pronaxa roasted peppers

It is a vegan canned product, healthy and with a unique flavour thanks to its roasting in a wood-fired oven. For years it has been made in the Axarquia region, from a high quality raw material and a process that makes many of its customers forget to make them at home. The nutritional properties of peppers are indisputable.

4 Doña Amelia's ajoblanco cream soup

Another preserve made in the Axarquia region that is convenient for many ajoblanco enthusiasts. It is a thick and versatile cream, which can be used to make the popular cold soup, as a spread on toast or as a garnish for many dishes.

5 Artisan and organic pasta from Spiga Negra

In their bakery in Humilladero, the Corres brothers produce a surprising range of dry pasta in the most artisanal way possible, which is also made with organically produced cereals from their own area. The flavour and sustainability of this product are in perfect harmony.

6 Avocado pulp from Paltavo

Although this and many other companies in Malaga province make different types of guacamole, it should not be forgotten that they also usually have another option, avocado pulp, with which customers can choose to use it directly on their recipes or make a guacamole to their own taste. In this case, the pulp distributed by the Paltavo company (either directly or through private labels) is made from 99.5% of this subtropical fruit which is so deeply rooted in La Axarquía.

7 Baby broad beans from Alsur

This Antequera-based company has become one of the most important in the canned vegetable sector in recent years. Although they also produce asparagus, artichokes and roasted peppers, one of their star products is the mini baby broad beans fried in olive and sunflower oils, which can be used to accompany almost any dish.

8 Revival Spirulina

A family business in Coín has been cultivating spirulina since 2021. Thanks to this, it produces different options for home consumption, such as crunchy noodles that serve to give a crunchy touch to salads, creams, breads, yoghurts or even desserts. Spirulina is particularly valued for providing protein and essential nutrients.

9 Organic Moringa from Moringa Spain

Moringa, a plant native to the slopes of the Himalayas and known for its nutritional properties, has been grown in La Axarquía for more than a decade. The Rincon company Moringa Spain not only has two organic plantations but also produces different formats for its consumption, from capsules to infusions or powder for use in the kitchen.

10 Dried fig and mango cakes from La Borgeña

A good option for those who want to do sport or other demanding physical activities in the New Year. In this case, it is made by the La Borgeña company, which, as well as producing muscatel sultanas, has a wide range of dehydrated fruits.

11 Energy bars from Tree Natural Bars

In its bakery in Torre del Mar, this company, which is part of the promotional brand Sabor a Málaga, offers another healthy and vegan product designed especially for those who practise sport. It has a range of five different flavours: cocoa, coffee, pistachio, mango and banana.

12 Biochoc de Campo Betica

There are those who cannot give up the taste of sweetness or chocolate in particular. For them, there is a cocoa cream that is the healthiest on the market. It has been made in Malaga at the Campo Bética company for years, where they offer a varied range based on the same idea, where flavour, quality and health go hand in hand. In this case, you can choose to try their Biochoc with extra virgin olive oil and pistachios.

* Other healthy and vegan products from Malaga province that fit this list are Alsur's tinned asparagus, La Higuera's quinoa cream and Al Jaque's ratatouille.