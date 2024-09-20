Police investigate video of car speeding at 300 km/h on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway Officers are scrutinising this 24-second clip for clues in order to try and identify the driver of the high-end vehicle

Juan Cano / Ángel de los Ríos Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024, 11:36 | Updated 12:24h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A song by Dutch rapper Chardy plays in the background. The front seat passenger, who is recording the scene, focuses on the speedometer, which reads no less than 300 kilometres per hour. They laugh as they overtake cars that seem to be at a standstill because of the difference in speed. No, it's not a Formula 1 race circuit. It is the Malaga hyper-ring road.

Although it is not possible to know exactly when it was recorded, the video began to circulate this week on Instagram and WhatsApp and is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, as the images clearly show reckless driving both in terms of speed and manoeuvres.

The video lasts barely 24 seconds and, judging by the signage, is recorded on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway as it passes the exit to Mercamálaga and Parcemasa. The clock on the screen shows the time: 00.20am. The dashboard shows it is a BMW, so it would be a high-end model of this marque.

For the moment, these are the only clues available to the officers of the traffic investigation and analysis group (GIAT) of the Guardia Civil, who specialise in this type of case. In fact, about a year ago, they worked on a similar video, although they have already ruled out that it is the same one.

Officers from different law enforcement agencies are concerned about the proliferation of images on social media networks where reckless driving behaviour is exhibited just for the sake of having fun and gaining followers. Just yesterday, SUR published some videos of clandestine race meetings recorded on an industrial estate in Malaga last weekend. The 092 room of the Malaga Local Police received several calls alerting them to a large number of vehicles in the streets of the Trevénez industrial estate. The first call came in a few minutes after midnight on Friday.

The informants spoke of a concentration of more than 40 cars, and a hundred or so people, racing at speed through the streets of the industrial estate, which at that time was still busy with delivery lorries.