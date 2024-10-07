This inland Malaga town was the hottest place in Spain on Sunday as the mercury soared to 36.2C

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 7 October 2024, 10:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Malaga province municipality of Álora in the Guadalhorce valley recorded the highest maximum temperature in Spain on Sunday, 6 October, at 5pm in the middle of autumn with 34.9C. According to the data from he state weather agency (Aemet), in second place was Jimena de la Frontera (Cadiz), with 36 degrees, and Carcaixente (Valencia), in third place, with 35.1C. In fourth place on the list was another municipality in Malaga province where the mercury reached 34.9C: Coín.

And you'd better watch out because today, Monday (7 October), Aemet is forecasting more high temperatures in the province of Malaga: it expects highs of 30C in the capital of the Costa del Sol and Marbella. In Antequera it could reach 31C, while in Ronda and Vélez-Málaga the thermometer could reach 27 and 29 degrees, respectively.

In Malaga province Aemet has activated yellow warnings for coastal phenomena: winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) are forecast. The alerts affect the areas of Costa del Sol (including Malaga city), the Guadalhorce valley and the coast of Axarquia.

"For the beginning of the week, cloudy skies are expected, tending to clear skies during the day and increasing again to cloudy in the afternoon, when they will be accompanied by showers. Morning mists on the coast", highlighted the Aemet website with regard to the weather forecast for the province.

Ten regions on alert

At a national level, a total of ten regions of Spain have warnings in place for rain, storms, gusts of wind or waves this Monday, a day on which maximum temperatures will tend to fall in almost the whole country while minimum temperatures will increase in the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, according to the Aemet forecast.

It notes "locally heavy and/or persistent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in western Galicia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia, as well as in areas of Extremadura and the Pyrenees. Intervals of strong winds with very strong gusts in the mountains of the north and centre of the peninsula, the coasts of Galicia and Alborán, as well as in parts of Mallorca".