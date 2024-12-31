From Netflix to Disney, the 10 series filmed in Malaga and released in 2024: How many have you seen?

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 10:03

The boom in series being shot for the small screen looks to Malaga in its plotlines and 2024 has been a year with a record number of premieres. Almost a new series every month as ten fictional and documentary-style productions launched this year amid the schedules of the main streaming platforms, from Netflix to Disney+, via Movistar+, Atresmedia, TVE and Canal Sur.

The results have been a mixed bag, from the resounding success of drug-trafficking thriller Marbella to outright failures such as the black humour mythological satire Kaos, the most expensive series filmed in Malaga that was then cancelled barely a month after its premiere.

In terms of genres and themes, corruption, luxury and organised crime linked to the Costa del Sol were in abundance, as well as some irreverent comedies and international productions set in World War II, Hollywood itself or the world of television. Which of these titles have you seen and which are you missing?

Filmin Archie: Cary Grant's fantasy life on the Costa del Sol

Undoubtedly one of the titles most reminiscent of Malaga to be released in 2024. The series starts from a revealing and meta-cinematic premise: Cary Grant did not really exist, but was the great persona invented by Archie Leach, the real name of the actor who played the leading man in With Death At His Heels and The Chained. A British production by ITV, this miniseries portrays the legendary actor at his peak in Hollywood to show that, behind his overwhelming, charismatic and charming image as a silver screen heartthrob, he hid a hesitant man with childhood and family traumas that forged a stingy, macho, vain, unbearable and self-centred character. A surprisingly intimate side to be revealed of the star, with the setting being his mansion and the Californian landscapes he created in Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

Netflix Clans: A tale of love, drugs and revenge from Galicia to Marbella

In the wave of productions filmed and set in Marbella, Netflix did not want to miss out on including that in one of its series, which links drug trafficking in Galicia with the luxury of the Costa del Sol. Clara Lago (from El Vecino - The Neighbour, among other appearances) and Tamar Novas (El Desorden que Dejas - The Mess You Leave Behind) respectively play a lawyer who leaves her job at a prosperous law firm and a drug dealer from the Padín family and who then strike up a relationship in the middle of the biggest drug stash that the clan is going to bring into Spain. Based on the true story that led to Operation Nécora, the first major raid against drug networks in Galicia, the script is by Jorge Guerricaechevarría - a regular collaborator of Álex de la Iglesia - and mixes love, drugs and revenge in an entertaining plot that was better received by audiences than by critics.

Atresmedia Eva and Nicole: the queens of Marbella's nightlife in the shadow of Olivia Valere

An acting duel between two actresses, Belén Rueda and Hiba Abouk, is the main plot of this series about ambitions and powerful women set among the jet-set of Marbella. The plot features Nicole (Rueda), owner of the trendiest nightclub and queen of the Costa del Sol's nightlife and nightclub scene, who sees her empire threatened when a friend from the past, Eva (Abouk), returns to challenge her power. A portrait of the golden era of Marbella that is inspired by the icon of Olivia Valere and her legendary nightclub, where celebrities such as Tina Turner, Lola Flores, Liza Minnelli, Sean Connery and a diamond trafficker who does not hide his resemblance to another obscure character from that era: Adman Khashoggi.

Netflix Kaos: Jeff Goldblum and Greek mythology feature in the most expensive series filmed in Malaga... and the biggest failure

Two years of filming, the starring role played by Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum, a plot that updates Greek mythology with humour and the most expensive film production set in Malaga (some 50 million euros) that, as well as being the setting, was also the headquarters for the filming of this series in Spain. All the ingredients for the triumph of this production centred on a perverse, ruthless and charming Zeus -Goldblum is superb - who feels threatened by all those around him and unleashes his wrath on humans and gods alike. The formidable use of scenery - the province plays scenes set in Greece - is joined by enthusiastic critical acclaim, but then a muted reception by viewers led Netflix to kill the series barely a month after its premiere and its second season was cancelled. It was a pity about its failure because its original proposal was worth continuing.

RTVE Player The girl in the spider's web: the crime that uncovered police corruption in Malaga

True crime also has its place among the Malaga-featured premieres of 2024 with this second season of the docuseries about the killing of Lucía Garrido, who in 2008 was found floating in the swimming pool of her ex-partner's estate in Alhaurín de la Torre. An alleged case of murder involving gender violence that also ended up uncovering a whole network of police corruption and the annulment of the first trial. The second season of just two episodes released this year focuses precisely on the repeat of the court hearing. Still, it is worth watching all five episodes in total of this production that shows the struggle for justice by the victim's sister, her friend, a concerned officer of the Guardia Civil and the internal affairs department of the force running Operación Telaraña (Operation Spider's Web). A few days ago, the RTVE Play platform released the film version of this shocking and painful case.

Netflix Alpha males: machismo can be cured with laughter

The unique group of friends formed by the 40-somethings Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi return to the fray in this second season, trying to adapt to the new times and to a society of empowered women in which they feel very lost. Unexpected fatherhood, polyamory, romantic anarchy and various life disappointments all come together in this second season that pits the new definition of masculinity against the reaction of the machosphere. This season brings the main characters to Malaga and Marbella for 'espetos' (skewered sardines on the beach) and on the trail of life coach Patrick Garay and his courses to cure themselves of their toxic male attitudes. A social satire from the creators of the popular Spanish TV series Aquí no Hay Quien Viva that has once again swept the Netflix platform.

Movistar+ Marbella: an accurate portrait of drug trafficking on the coast led by the Mocro Maffia (Moroccan mafia)

Released last April, this fictional storyline has made its fortune with the phrase that defines Marbella as "the UN of organised crime". Its launch also coincided with the scandal of the arrest, release and escape of the leader of the Dutch Mocro Maffia on the Costa del Sol, the organisation on which this plotline focuses. To be specific, the central theme of this Movistar+ series is the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of the large law practices at the service of these alleged criminals. The central character is a shrewd lawyer played by Hugo Silva, an expert in twisting the law to tip the balance in favour of his clients. With an agile, Scorsese-like style, this acclaimed production is an accurate portrayal of drug trafficking and the underworld, with the paradox that, despite its Malaga setting and the use of charismatic snippets of the Malaga coastline, it was mostly filmed in the Canary Islands.

Disney+ We Were The Lucky Ones: World War II and the Holocaust passes through Malaga

A mega-production from the Hulu label - the Disney group's distributor of fiction content - that tells the story of the tragedy of the Polish Jews during the Second World War. The miniseries was filmed in Malaga city with an abundance of locations, extras and the presence of its leading man, Logan Lerman, the mythological hero of the Percy Jackson movies, who here becomes mortal as one of the brothers of a family struck by the barbarism of war and the holocaust. An international production brought to Malaga by the Pedregalejo-based service company Fresco Film, who shot spectacular period and battle scenes in Malaga province that on screen were used to recreate scenes in four different countries: Italy, Israel, Uzbekistan and Brazil.

Disney+ Rivals: a scathing portrait of television in the manic 1980s

Acid and biting. That's how the series Rivals appears, a critique of the world of television set in the UK during the crazy 1980s when franchise bidding was at its height. At the helm of this merciless comedy are Alex Hassell (the invisible superhero Translucent in The Boys), who gives life to this character as a former Olympic showjumper who then went into politics, and David Tennant (of Doctor Who fame and Good Omens), who, despite often playing the good guy, plays the sharp villain of this show as a Lord (peer of the realm) and owner of a private channel, whose main concern is to maintain the licence for his channel while also sinking his old sporting enemy. A series to be discovered that also places Malaga on that idyllic pedestal that the Costa del Sol had - and still has - in the holiday memories of the British.

Canal Sur Tartessos, a kingdom between two seas: the quest for the lost civilisation, often confused with Atlantis

Premiered at the last South International Series Festival in Cadiz, this documentary miniseries by the Malaga-based company MLK Producciones travels through archaeological sites to update the latest discoveries that have revolutionised the vision of Tartessos, the legendary kingdom so often confused with Atlantis. This production transcends the traditional spaces attributed to the "lost kingdom" (lower Guadalquivir, Cadiz and Huelva) to propose an updated concept of Tartessos, understood as the encounter between Phoenicians and indigenous peoples in the south of the Iberian peninsula, with the excavations at Cerro del Villar in Malaga playing a leading role, which are proving to be fundamental to understanding this period that began ten centuries before the arrival of Christ. The miniseries will soon be broadcast on Canal Sur.