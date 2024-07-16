Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hugging thieves targeting wealthy foreign tourists on the Costa del Sol arrested
Hugging thieves targeting wealthy foreign tourists on the Costa del Sol arrested

The gang allegedly targeted victims in Marbella and Mijas who were dining out at expensive restaurants or driving top-end cars

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 15:19

A group of criminals who hugged wealthy foreigners in luxurious locations along the Costa del Sol as a cover to steal their valuables has been busted.

Guardia Civil officers arrested five people following several reports of thefts from foreigners. Officers noticed a link between the victims: they were all wealthy.

The victims were targeted in exclusive restaurants located in towns on the Costa del Sol, while they were driving luxury cars or directly on the streets, according to investigators. The criminals' aim was to steal luxury watches, jewellery or wallets from the foreigners.

Once a victim had been selected, a woman belonging to the criminal group would approach them and hug or grab them and commit the theft. Thes gang did not hesitate to use physical violence if the victim became aware of the attempted robbery, according to investigators. The woman perpetrator would then be aided in their getaway by a man waiting nearby.

Investigators managed to locate several members of the gang in a house located in Granada, where they were hiding and from where they travelled along the coast of Malaga to commit the crimes. Five people of Romanian nationality were arrested and are accused of committing nine thefts in Mijas and Marbella, as well as in Barcelona. Police officers also seized 2,300 euros in cash.

The detainees have been brought before the courts for allegedly committing robbery with violence, theft, membership of a criminal organisation, causing injury and resisting arrest. One of the detainees had a warrant for a similar offence committed in Alicante.

