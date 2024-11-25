Stocking up for Christmas? Gastro fairs a-plenty in towns and villages across Malaga

Javier Almellones Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:44

You don't need to leave Malaga province to find quality products. An Iberian acorn-fed ham, a matured cheese made from goat's or sheep's milk, a quality vintage red wine or a bottle of extra virgin olive oil fresh from pressing. All of these can be found in Malaga. However, not all of them can always be found in the grocery stores in every village, town or city across the province. For this reason, over the next five weeks here are 11 markets, fairs and events where the key players are the local products, made in Malaga, most of them under the promotional brand Sabor a Málaga.

Sausages, homemade sweets, honey, jams or Malaga moscatel sultanas are some of the other tasty products that can be found at these markets and fairs. Here are 11 possibilities in the coming weeks to fill your larder, and your stomach as you taste a few samples on these excursions.

1 30 November and 1 December Fiesta del Pan Duro in Valle de Abdalajís

Festivals that revolve around food are making a strong comeback. Valle de Abdalajís has opted this year to bring back the Fiesta del Pan Duro (literally 'the hard bread festival') with many culinary activities, but also with a market of artisan producers, in which there will be many representatives from the village itself, from the Guadalhorce Valley region and from other parts of the province of Malaga. This is an ideal event not only for some festive food shopping but also to learn more about the cuisine of yesteryear where nothing was wasted.

2 30 November and 1 December Benaoján cured meat fair

This event is now in its twentieth year in the village of Benaoján, which has been known for more than a century for the production of all things pork. Although years ago the main focus was on quantity, in recent years a decisive step has been taken towards quality, which is evident in this annual event, where it will be possible to buy directly from local producers the different sausages and other pork products that are made there. Besides buying sausages from local companies, there will also be other local products such as cheeses and sweets. The festival will be held on both Saturday and Sunday with live musical performances.

3 1 December Purple Carrot Fair in Cuevas Bajas

This gastronomic event, which revolves around a seasonal and endangered tuber, is also celebrating its twentieth anniversary. Although the 'morá' carrot is the protagonist, this gastro-themed festival also offers a good opportunity to buy other products from this village and the local area at a reasonable price to fill the larder in preparation for Christmas. Among the most curious products is a meat-based stuffing made from chicken, ham, breadcrumbs and egg, among other ingredients.

4 From 4 to 9 December The great 'Sabor a Málaga' fair

Throughout the December bank holiday weekend - and even two days before - Malaga city's Paseo del Parque will once again be the setting for one of the most important gastronomic and trade events for products made in the province. Specifically, from Wednesday 4 to Monday 9 December, this emblematic space in the centre of the Costa del Sol's capital will be the venue for the gathering of numerous producers who have signed up to the Sabor a Málaga promotional brand and they will be selling directly to customers at the stands. Christmas sweets, cold and cured meats, cheeses, liqueurs, early harvest extra virgin olive oils and wines are just some of the products that will be on sale during this massive event in the centre of Malaga. In addition, as in previous years, there will be various activities to promote Malaga's cuisine, such as live cooking demonstrations and live music.

5 From 5 to 9 December Taste of Manilva

It will again coincide with the Gran Feria Sabor a Mälaga, but this event is already more than consolidated and has its own audience and fanbase. Now in its seventh year, it will once again be held under a marquee in the iconic Plaza de la Vendimia (this urban space will have a new image for the occasion). Over the course of five days, local products can be sampled and bought. In addition to the quality moscatel wine produced in this municipality in Malaga, many others can also be found both in the village and in its immediate surroundings, including some villages in the Serranía de Ronda and the Western Costa del Sol itself. As well as being able to buy products for Christmas at different stalls, visitors will be able to try some free samples.

6 7 December Genalguacil agricultural and handicraft market (monthly)

Every first Saturday of the month the so-called 'museum village' in the Serrania de Ronda hosts a gathering where you can buy artisan and agro products in a great atmosphere, thanks to live music and other parallel activities. For the month of December the event organisers have announced that it will have a Christmas theme. The market is held from 1pm to 8pm in the village's main square.

7 7 December Pig slaughter festival in Faraján

The first year was a great success and the organisers expect at least a repeat of that success. Lovers of Iberian ham have an unmissable event in the village of Faraján in Malaga province. In the heart of the Genal valley the second outing for this festival is being held in the holiday weekend, offering visitors the opportunity to get to know and then buy some of the hams and sausages made from chestnut-fed ìgs. The three producers linked to this mountainous area, Langenal, Dehesa de los Monteros and Alto Genal, will be there. Alongside them, there will be other producers from the Serranía de Ronda and the surrounding area. There will also be a re-enactment of the traditional slaughter, food tastings and live music.

8 15 December Malaga cheese market in Coín

Lovers of artisan cheeses made in Malaga, mainly goat's cheese, but also some made from sheep's milk, have a good option to buy them directly from those who make them at two markets scheduled for the third weekend of December. On Sunday 15 December, there is a new gathering of Malaga producers to be held at the Guadalhorce agri-food market, located at the entrance to Coín town. Although a similar event was already held on 17 November, this December date is especially recommended for buying artisan cheeses made in the province of Malaga due to its proximity to the Christmas holidays.

9 8, 9 and 10 December Benalauría handicrafts and gastronomy fair

On the second weekend of December, one of the most important gastronomic events in the Serranía de Ronda region takes place in the village of Benalauría. This is the Handicrafts and Gastronomy Fair, which has been going since 1999 and has only been interrupted by a global pandemic. There you can buy everything from the organic preserves and jams of La Molienda Verde (a local company) to payoya goat's cheese and high quality sausages. As well as a large market, there will be many activities related to food throughout the weekend. This will be the 24th edition of this themed festival where you can buy many products from the Genal Valley.

10 22 December Cuevas del Becerro agro artisan market

Another monthly event in December that is ideal for filling the larder with products from Malaga is the one offered by the village of Cuevas del Becerro. This season the agro-artisan market, which used to be held monthly, has become quarterly or seasonal. The next market will be held on the last Sunday before Christmas, 22 December. This market sticks to its principles of being a little 'alternative', where you can buy many organic and artisan products directly from those who make them. In addition, there will be a good atmosphere, with live music and other activities related to the market itself.

***Other possible events, but not yet confirmed, are the cheese markets or fairs that could take place in San Pedro de Alcántara (Marbella) and Estepona (between 12 and 15 December). Local products will also be available for purchase at other events in the coming days, such as the Christmas Market and Migas Festival in Torrox, the Fiesta de las Mozas in Tolox, and Christmas markets planned in various towns in Malaga (Gaucin's Christmas Fair is confirmed as running on 30 November and 1 December 11am-7pm with live music and children's activities).