Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four

SUR in English Malaga Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 18:34 | Updated 18:58h.

Tributes and messages of condolence have gone out this week after the woman who was killed in a jet ski accident in Manilva on the western strip of the Costa del Sol on Saturday was named as Debra Wright from Merseyside. The 47-year-old mother-of-four was the wife of the chairman of Greater Manchester football club Ashton Town FC, Chris Wright.

In a statement on Monday night the football club said: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that on behalf of Ashton Town FC we announce the tragic death of Debra Wright, wife of Chris our Chairman who was tragically killed whilst on holiday in Spain on Saturday evening. Our family are in mourning at this sad time and we ask for time for Chris and his family and everyone at the club to be able to start to come to terms with this tragedy."

Wright was killed when the jet ski she was riding as a passenger behind her husband collided with a motorboat being driven by a friend who was on holiday with the couple.

The driver of the boathas been arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide and being at the helm of the boat under the influence of alcohol.