Motorboat driver arrested for death of woman in Costa del Sol jet ski collision

The pilot of the motorboat that collided with a jet ski on Saturday evening, causing the death of a woman, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place around 7.25pm at Los Toros beach. Throughout the morning on Monday, the Guardia Civil were working on the reconstruction of the accident. According to the investigation, the driver of the boat and the pilot of the jet ski are friends who were on a trip together. The woman was a passenger on the jet ski, which was driven by her partner.

Due to circumstances still under investigation, the pilot of the motorboat collided with the jet ski, which caused the woman's death.

According to the officers, one of the two vessels had made a turn which led to the accident. After studying different witness accounts, the investigators attributed the manoeuvre to the motorboat, which is why the pilot has been charged with reckless homicide.

The detainee also tested positive on a breathalyser test, although sources stated that the result was not high.