File image of Los Toros beach. SUR
112 incident

Woman dies in collision between jet ski and motorboat on the Costa del Sol

The accident happened at around 7.25pm on Saturday evening at Los Toros beach

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 30 June 2025, 09:38

A woman, whose age and personal details have not yet been revealed, died in a collision between a jet ski and a motorboat in Manilva on the Costa del Sol on Saturday evening. According to the initial preliminary investigation the deceased was riding on the jet ski.

The accident happened at around 7.25pm at Los Toros beach. Several eye witnesses alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators to a collision between a jet ski and a boat.

Guardia Civil officers, a maritime rescue boat and an ambulance were mobilised to the scene but the victim could not be saved.

