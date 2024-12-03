Partner of police officer who accused Estepona mayor of sexual harassment testifies

María Albarral Estepona Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 17:45

The partner of a Local Police officer in Estepona who filed a complaint against the town's mayor for alleged sexual harassment has testified in court. The witness made the testimony on Monday 2 December following the allegation, filed on 22 October, that accused García Urbano of paying 2,000 euros a month to a police officer in exchange for a sexual relationship and threatening that person that their "career would be over forever".

According to the lawyer for the private prosecution, Antonio Granados, "the witness told in detail the ordeal that both the victim and herself have gone through at various times". "The judge has considered it appropriate to call her after listening to both parties and has valued that it is a piece of evidence that sheds light on what happened," he said. "The court already has in its hands all kinds of testimonial, documentary and graphic evidence," Granados added.

Regarding the complainant's medical condition, the lawyer pointed out that he is on leave and on very strong medication, with his psychiatrist recommending they don't return to the municipality of Estepona.

Following Monday's hearing, the judge will now decide whether criminal proceedings are launched or if the case will be dismissed. During Urbano's court appearance some weeks ago, he requested the dismissal of the case, claiming it is "a complaint that lacks any basis".

The allegations

The complaint, seen by SUR, alleges the Estepona mayor paid the Local Police officer 2,000 euros a month in exchange for sexual favours. The mayor allegedly threatened the police officer to keep quiet about the arrangement, or else their "career would be over forever", according to the complaint.

The mayor decided to put the matter in the hands of a team of lawyers and voluntarily appeared in court to give his version of events. He wrote on his social media that his statement demonstrated the "absolute lack of foundation of the complaint". The councillor alluded to an "inadmissible and unfair campaign" to damage his "personal dignity and his career" as mayor.

Meanwhile, the complainant, through his lawyer, said they have "all the evidence that proves these events took place". "My client only asks for justice and that no one should ever have to live through a similar situation," he added.