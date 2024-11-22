Estepona mayor rejects sexual harassment complaint on visit to judge

María Albarral Estepona Friday, 22 November 2024, 16:44

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, voluntarily visited court this week to testify in an alleged case of sexual harassment. The mayor himself asked to appear before the judge to give his own version of the events and categorically deny the claims.

García Urbano's statement was made behind closed doors but, on leaving the court building, the mayor of Estepona said that "it is a complaint that lacks any foundation; therefore, my lawyers have asked for the case to be dismissed". According to court officials the mayor appeared as an investigated person accompanied by his lawyer. During his appearance he only answered the questions asked by his lawyer and not those of the prosecution and the private prosecution.

The complaint accuses the mayor of paying two thousand euros a month to a police officer in exchange for a sexual relationship and threatening that person that "his career would be over forever". The mayor says he is a victim of a smear campaign.