Costa del Sol is Mr England’s happy place

The proud winner and in his guard’s uniform (inset).

Anthony Piovesan Manilva Saturday, 7 September 2024, 20:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

His mother told him he should go for it and his workplace dared him to, so Manuel Alcántara Turner entered the Mr England competition and to his surprise, he won.

His victory at the national male pageant means he is now in the running to be crowned Mr World.

Serving as a King’s guardsman and British soldier, the 22-year-old’s allegiance lies clearly with England, but Spain also holds a special place in his heart.

Alcántara Turner, whose mother moved to Marbella where she met his father, was born in Manilva and spent a large part of his childhood on the Costa del Sol until he was eight years old.

“Going to Duquesa port, playing the golf courses, pool and beach days in summer and playing out in the streets - it was the best time of my life,” Alcántara Turner said.

Now based in Windsor, Berkshire, Alcántara Turner often returns to Spain to relive those happy childhood memories and spend time with many of his cousins who still live here.

He beat 12 other competitors to be crowned Mr England last month after being whittled down from more than 150 entries.

In his application, he was required to submit a video introducing himself and saying why he would be a winning candidate as Mr England.

“Since I was 16 I have spent my life serving England in the army,” he said.

“As a Coldstream Guard not only do I represent my country but I and the rest of the people I work with are a staple point of being English - we are one of the prides of England.”

During his six years as part of the Coldstream Guards - the oldest continuously serving regular regiment in the British Army - Alcántara Turner has attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as well as the coronation of King Charles III.

He stood guard as the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth drove past him on 19 September, almost two years ago.

“For a second there it was just so hard to put into words what I felt in that moment,” he said.

“Even though I’d never spoken to her I felt like I had lost someone I knew. She wasn’t just our boss, she was the reason we woke up every day.”

On a happier note, Alcántara Turner said he breathed a sigh of relief at the coronation of King Charles III last year.

“It was a relief to know the Queen’s honour had been passed on not only to someone who cares so deeply for his forces but someone who cares so much about the entire country,” he said.

Alcántara Turner will represent England in the next Mr World final due to be held in Vietnam in November.