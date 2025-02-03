Emergency services respond to more than 100 storm-related incidents across Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 3 February 2025, 13:57 Compartir

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre has already attended, for the moment, some 104 incidents due to the heavy rains that fell this Monday morning in Malaga province.

This was confirmed by Junta's regional government spokesperson,, Antonio Sanz, in statements to the media in Seville.

He explained that this Monday morning the Junta's pre-emergency plan was activated in its operational situation zero status, that is to say, which allows "evaluation, control of the situation and coordination with local administrations".

Sanz, who said that a large majority of town halls on the Costa del Sol

also activated their corresponding local emergency plans, explained that at the moment, the situation is "under control" with no serious incidents having been recorded, "apart from flooding of basements or pools of water in certain streets".

He insisted on calling on the population to "exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling as much as possible" and to follow, above all, the advice of 112 Andalucía.

According to Sanz, risk areas should be avoided, especially pools of water, and in the event of a car being trapped in a flood, it should be abandoned as soon as the water starts to reach the wheels.