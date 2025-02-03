Junta activates its emergency plan to deal with risk of flooding in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 3 February 2025, 10:00 | Updated 10:09h. Compartir

The heavy rain that is being deposited by a storm this Monday morning on the Costa del Sol has led the Junta de Andalucía to activate its emergency plan for flood risk (Peri). At the moment, it is in the pre-emergency phase, operational situation 0, as reported by the Andalusian regional government delegation in Malaga province, which asks the public to "exercise extreme caution" and follow the advice of 112 Andalucía.

Torremolinos town hall, which is where the epicentre of the storm formed in the early hours of this morning, has also put its municipal emergency plan into action due to the heavy rainfall, which has already left more than 70mm in a heavy downpour between 5am and 6 am.

For this reason, the mayoress, Margarita del Cid, has asked families and the educational community to suspend classes today in schools, and to desist from taking children to school. She also warned local residents to «take extreme precautions and avoid unnecessary journeys».