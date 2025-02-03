Torremolinos suspends classes due to heavy rain as amber alert is activated by Aemet

Sections
Torremolinos has decided to put its emergency plan into action due to the heavy rainfall being deposited by a storm currently situated over the Costa del Sol municipality. An accumulation of around 70mm of water is forecast by Spain's state weather agency, Aemet.
Rossel Aparicio / Almudena Nogués
Mayor Margarita del Cid said that, given the circumstances, the town hall recommended that educational classes should be suspended today. She urged residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary journeys.
