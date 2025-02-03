Torremolinos suspends classes due to heavy rain as amber alert is activated by Aemet

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Costa del Sol municipality has put its emergency plan into action as up to 70mm is forecast to fall in the town

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Monday, 3 February 2025, 09:26

Torremolinos has decided to put its emergency plan into action due to the heavy rainfall being deposited by a storm currently situated over the Costa del Sol municipality. An accumulation of around 70mm of water is forecast by Spain's state weather agency, Aemet.

Mayor Margarita del Cid said that, given the circumstances, the town hall recommended that educational classes should be suspended today. She urged residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary journeys.

