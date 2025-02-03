Aemet upgrades weather warning on Costa del Sol to amber as heavy rain, storms and hail are forecast across Malaga province

The week has begun with a stormy start in Malaga province of Malaga with the threat of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind. The weather forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) highlights a situation of "instability in Alborán Sea (off the Costa del Sol) and the southern third of the Spanish mainland", with abundant cloudiness and occasional rainfall accompanied by storms "which may be locally heavy in coastal areas". The state body, in fact, has just raised the warning to amber with the forecast of 30mm of rainfall and small hail. The warning, active between 7am and 9pm, affects Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley areas. For now, the province is dawning with heavy rains that have left up to 62.7mm in the last 12 hours in places such as the Sierra de Mijas, according to official data recorded by the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network. Road traffic was also complicated early on this Monday morning in areas such as Torremolinos, where several roads have accumulated pools of water which are slowing down flow. The storm is stagnating in this area and is discharging forcefully in the municipality. So much so that, as SUR has learnt, the town hall has contacted the management teams of the town's schools to recommend that pupils do not attend classes today.

Zoom Weather 'risk' alerts 23 February 2025. Aemet

Inland, Ronda is also under a weather warning - in this case at yellow level - for rainfall that could leave 70mm in 12 hours until nine o'clock at night. Rainfall, according to Aemet, may also be "occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail". In the Axarquia area another yellow warning will be activated at 10am due to the forecast of wind from the east of 50 to 60 km / h (force 7) and waves up to 3 metres high on the coast.

As for temperatures this Monday, minimum temperatures are expected to rise and maximum temperatures to fall slightly, "locally unchanged in the eastern third of Malaga province". Meanwhile, the snow level is expected to be around 1,300 metres in the province, according to the weather forecast.

Storms and snowfall on the Spanish mainland

In the forecast for the Spanish mainland, the situation of instability in the Strait of Gibraltar, Alboran Sea and the southern third, "could end up affecting other regions of the southeast quadrant, including the Central System and the south of the Balearic Islands, generally tending to decrease throughout the day". In the rest of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, an anticyclone is expected to tend to establish itself, "even with abundant cloudiness at the beginning that could leave some light rain in the Cantabrian Sea and with a tendency to clear. Snowfall is expected in the southeastern mountains at an altitude of around 1,300/1,400 m, with significant accumulations. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies with precipitation in the north of the mountainous islands," Aemet specified.

As for temperatures, maximum temperatures "will tend to increase in the Balearic Islands and in the northern half of the country, locally notable in the interior of Girona, and with decreases in the southeast and Alborán Sea". Aemet states that "increases in minimum temperatures will predominate in the Balearic Islands and in the centre and east of the peninsula and decrease in the western third. No changes in the Canary Islands. Frosts will lose intensity, although they will continue to affect mountains in the northern half and southeast of the country, the northern plateau and, in a more scattered way, to the east of the south. Moderate frosts are expected in the Cantabrian Mountains and locally heavy frosts in the Pyrenees.