Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ivy Rhodes at the special party to mark her 105 birthday. SUR
Centenarians in Spain

Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday

Originally from the UK, Ivy Rhodes marked the milestone with friends and volunteers in a celebration of her ‘extraordinary spirit'

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 11:28

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena hosted a special celebration to honour Ivy Rhodes, the branch’s oldest member, who marked her 105th birthday this week.

Friends, volunteers and fellow members joined in honouring Ivy’s incredible milestone, sharing warm wishes, cards and birthday cheer to celebrate more than a century of memories.

Originally from Dudley, UK, Ivy has been a valued member of Age Concern for many years and “is much loved by all who know her”.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Reaching 105 years young is a truly extraordinary achievement, and Ivy continues to inspire everyone around her with her spirit and positivity. She represents a wonderful generation, and we are honoured to have her as part of our Age Concern family.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Foreign-born stars spearhead Spain's figure skating hopes for Milano-Cortina Olympics
  2. 2 Missing British girl found safe and well in Torre del Mar
  3. 3 Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela
  4. 4 Urgent search for missing British girl, 15, in Torre del Mar
  5. 5 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  6. 6 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  7. 7 David Larrubia steals the show to seal comeback win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site
  9. 9 How to have a ball at Venice Carnival without spending a fortune
  10. 10 Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday

Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday