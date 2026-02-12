Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday

Ivy Rhodes at the special party to mark her 105 birthday.

Tony Bryant Thursday, 12 February 2026, 11:28

Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena hosted a special celebration to honour Ivy Rhodes, the branch’s oldest member, who marked her 105th birthday this week.

Friends, volunteers and fellow members joined in honouring Ivy’s incredible milestone, sharing warm wishes, cards and birthday cheer to celebrate more than a century of memories.

Originally from Dudley, UK, Ivy has been a valued member of Age Concern for many years and “is much loved by all who know her”.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Reaching 105 years young is a truly extraordinary achievement, and Ivy continues to inspire everyone around her with her spirit and positivity. She represents a wonderful generation, and we are honoured to have her as part of our Age Concern family.”