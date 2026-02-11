Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Missing British girl found safe and well in Torre del Mar

Police and family had appealed for public help to find Olivia, who had last been seen in the Axarquía coastal town at 7.45pm on 9 February

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 10:46

Olivia, a 15-year-old British girl who went missing on Monday 9 February in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol, has been found safe and well according to family sources.

The girl was found early on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours later, after the National Police issued an alert. The girl was found safe and well according to her mother, Lenna, who spoke to SUR and thanked the public for their help in locating her.

Olivia was at a friend's house and it was the friend's mother who notified the National Police after learning of the missing person report. Olivia had last been seen in the Axarquía coastal town at 7.45pm on Monday and since then there had been no trace of her whereabouts.

The disappearance mobilised both the National Police and the girl's immediate circle of family and friends, who distributed posters and messages on social media to seek the public's help.

